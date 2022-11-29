Auburn HC Hugh Freeze gives fiery response over competing in Iron Bowl: 'I hope they are a little nervous"

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze was asked in his introductory press conference about whether or not he's looking forward to competing with Nick Saban and Alabama in the Iron Bowl.

Freeze had a fiery response.

"You don't take this job if you're not built to want that," Freeze said. "I welcome that. I want it. I want to be in that arena. I really, really, really enjoy that type of game. And I have great respect for Nick (Saban). He and Mrs. Terry have been really good friends to us, too. But I hope they're a little nervous today."

Freeze is 2-3 against Nick Saban all-time, winning back-to-back games against the Crimson Tide in 2014 and '15. He is the only active coach to have defeated Saban twice in a row, and one of eight to have done it ever.

Throughout the press conference, Freeze continued to emphasize how competitive he is and how eager he is to hit the ground running in just a few days.

As of right now, it is unclear as to whether or not Auburn will play in a bowl game. The Tigers open the 2023 season on September 2nd against UMass.

