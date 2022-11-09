Skip to main content

Auburn in the NFL: Jonathan Jones has a massive game in week nine

These former Tigers players had big games in week nine of the NFL season.

Auburn didn't have many players play this week due to injuries and bye weeks. 

There were some excellent performances from former Auburn players in the NFL this week. 

Let's look at the former Tigers, who had good games in the NFL this week. 

Jonathan Jones CB, New England Patriots

Patriots defensive back #31 Jonathan Jones celebrates a 2nd quarter interception. 04 Patriots 092522 Bb

Jonathan Jones has a massive game that included a blocked punt and a pick-six to help the Patriots beat the Colts 26-3. Jones also was lockdown guarding the Colts' pass catchers as the team only accumulated 103 passing yards. Jones has been a solid corner his whole career but has made the step to being elite this season. The Patriots are 5-4 and will try to make a playoff push down the stretch. 

C.J. Uzomah TE, New York Jets

Oct 30, 2022; East Rutherford,NJ, USA; New York Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) can't haul in a touchdown pass attempt as New England Patriots safety Joshuah Bledsoe (24) defends at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

C.J. Uzomah has had a slow start to the season caused by some injuries but got a little more involved in the offense this week, securing all three of his targets for 16 yards. Uzomah also helped run blocking, leading two 154 yards on the ground and a touchdown. The Jets shocked the Bills this week, winning 20-17 to make them 6-3 on the year. Uzomah will continue to try and get more involved as the season progresses. 

Daniel Carlson K, Las Vegas Raiders

Jan 9, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) watches the ball after kicking a game-winning field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime to give the Raiders a 35-32 victory and a playoff bid at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Carlson continued his perfect streak kicking field goals as he added two more to his season total. Carlson also nailed both of his extra points. He is on his way to a Pro Bowl selection after the spectacular season he has had thus far. While his team has been putrid, Carlson has kept them in multiple games with his right leg. 

Carlton Davis CB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) runs the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis (24) during the first half in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Carlton Davis missed last week with a hip injury but was back against the Rams and had a great game. Davis has six tackles, including a tackle for loss. He and the rest of the Buccaneer secondary held Matthew Stafford to only 165 passing yards. This was a huge get-right win for the Buccaneers, who needed one bad. 

Jamel Dean CB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jamel Dean stops Green Bay Packers' AJ Dillon during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Jamel Dean always seems to show up in big games, as he did in this contest against the Rams. He and Davis both showed up huge for a struggling Buccaneer defense to hold the defending Super Bowl Champions to only 13 points. It's a ton of fun to be able to watch two former Auburn corners work together in the same NFL secondary. 

Must read stories

Auburn, Dan Lanning in discussions about Tigers' head coach vacancy

New staff designations for Auburn following Harsin's firing

Auburn coaching Hot Board V2: A new name enters the ring

REPORT: Auburn players want Deion Sanders

Hugh Freeze, Lane Kiffin lead betting odds for Auburn's next head coach

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Patriots defensive end Jonathan Jones for the New England goal line after a 4th quarter interception and touchdown. The New England Patriots hosts the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on Nov 6, 2020. [The Providence Journal / Kris Craig]
Football

Auburn in the NFL: Jonathan Jones has a massive game in week nine

By Andrew Stefaniak
DJ James vs Missouri.
Football

Auburn cornerback DJ James names his three favorite chicken restaurants

By Zac Blackerby
Johni Broome
Basketball

There were some great memes after Auburn opening night victory

By Andrew Stefaniak
USATSI_17810816
Basketball

Tarr's Take: What to Expect From the Tigers on Opening Night

By Harrison Tarr
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Coach Carnell Williams on the sidelines of a historic game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics
Football

Auburn's loss to Mississippi State proves something: The Tigers have heart.

By Jack Singley
KD Johnson defending George Mason.
Basketball

Takeaways from Auburn Basketball's 70-52 win vs George Mason

By Jeremy Robuck
Johni Broome taking the court for the Auburn basketball opener against George Mason.
Basketball

Johni Broome puts it down with authority

By Andrew Stefaniak
KD Johnson in warm ups before the Auburn basketball season opener against George Mason.
Basketball

WATCH: KD Johnson nails the first three of the year for the Tigers

By Andrew Stefaniak