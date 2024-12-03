Auburn Loses Five-Star Defensive Line Commit to Big Ten Program
The Auburn Tigers lose a top commit as the Early National Signing Day approaches. Five-star Defensive lineman Nathaniel Marshall has flipped his commitment back to Michigan. He has been committed to the Tigers since Aug. 23.
His commitment to Auburn was a flip from Michigan. He made his initial commitment to the Wolverines on April 22.
He is the No. 26 player in the country, the No. 2 player at his position and the top player from Illinois, according to Rivals. So while it looked for some time that he was heading south to play in the SEC, he's choosing to stay in Big Ten territory for college.
After months of Auburn dominating on the recruiting trail, cracks could be starting to show. On Nov. 30, they lost four-star offensive tackle Travis Dice, who flipped his commitment to Florida.
Two other recruits decommitted in November as well. On Nov. 11 cornerback Dante Core flipped his commitment to Ole Miss. Eight days later, offensive tackle Spencer Dowland flipped to Mississippi State - a reminder that the Bulldogs went winless in SEC play in 2024.
Auburn with the season with another losing season (5-7), falling well below the expectations set for Hugh Freeze in year two. Instead of moving forward, they went backward. Freeze missed out on bowl season after qualifying in year one as a head coach. Recruits are going to notice.
For now, Auburn still has one of the best recruiting classes in the country, still ranked fifth on 247 Sports. Michigan isn't too far behind with the seventh-best recruiting class of 2025. Even after a disappointing season (7-5 record) and having a new head coach, the reigning national champions are still a desired destination for college talent.
It pays to upset No. 2 Ohio State to finish the season. Meanwhwile, Auburn lost the Iron Bowl 28-14 to finish the year.