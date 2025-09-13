Auburn Needs to Throttle South Alabama
Last weekend, we saw South Florida march in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium and emerge victorious against then-ranked Florida, leaving the Swamp with an upset victory and $500,000 richer. The pay-for-play money games are a part of the common culture of FBS football.
With that said, can South Alabama leave the Plains with the $1.3 million and a victory over the Auburn Tigers? While it's possible, you don't need to be Miss Cleo to project that won't happen. However, these rollover games are a tough pursuit for one of the teams involved, and it's not who you'd believe.
No Pressure
For South Alabama, no pressure exists whatsoever. Some of their players probably get to visit with family after the game and grab a great meal before heading back to Mobile. As mentioned, the athletic department sees a seven-figure check deposited in their account.
Their players get to play in a massive stadium, being filmed for professional or even potential transfer portal purposes. In fact, this game should see the Jaguars come out loose. By the nature of head coach Major Applewhite's comments, he plans to take an aggressive approach on both sides of the ball.
Quarterback Bishop Davenport will take vertical chances in landing a big play or two. The entire offensive playbook will open, and South Alabama could throw the metaphorical kitchen sink at the Tigers. They are predicted to lose a non-conference game that possesses zero impact on their Sun Belt title chances.
Sad Comparison
Florida head coach Billy Napier possesses a team, on paper, capable of winning at least nine games, despite a tough schedule. The loss against South Florida places him in jeopardy. Hugh Freeze's team enjoys the most talent the program has claimed in years. Yet, winning the games they always should looks like a problem for Freeze's team.
Last year, with 4:06 remaining, in opposing territory, Auburn gift-wrapped a victory for Oklahoma. On a third and fourth down, despite the presence of Jarquez Hunter, Freeze decides to throw. Sooners linebacker Kip Lewis steps in front and takes the ball 63 yards to paydirt; the Tigers lose.
Moreover, we don't need to rehash the game that put Diego Pavia on the radar when he led New Mexico State to a victory.
Granted, South Alabama is neither of those teams. However, Auburn cannot become comfortable and complacent during the game. Meaning, they need to put the underdog story to rest early and break Cinderella's glass slipper long before the dancing begins. Few love blowouts or highly lopsided games.
Still, Auburn needs to end this game from a competitive standpoint before the third quarter concludes, preferably before halftime. Like many parents have told their children for decades, "Stop playing with your food."
Eat and be done with it.