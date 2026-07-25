Auburn QB Byrum Brown Ranked in Top 20 Quarterbacks by The Athletic

The Auburn Tigers have not had a consistent option at quarterback since Bo Nix back in 2019, but new Tiger head coach Alex Golesh is looking to change that with USF transfer Byrum Brown.

The two have been together for Brown’s entire collegiate career, and the Tigers’ new skipper has immense confidence in him.

Golesh is not the only one with confidence in Brown, though, as on Tuesday, The Athletic released its tier list of all FBS quarterbacks, and Brown cracked the list in the top 20. This list, broken down into tiers, sees the Tigers’ new signal-caller in the third tier.

This tier is defined as “A mix of proven veterans who might not check all the elite trait boxes, rising up-and-comers who have bright futures and players who have elite traits but have not consistently played to their physical potential.”

As for Brown in particular, The Athletic’s Antonio Morales and Sam Khan Jr. are quite high on him except for one aspect of his game, and it is one that has been highly discussed this year: his throwing motion.

“Opponents are intrigued by his production and physical profile,” they wrote. “‘He looks like an NFL tight end,’ a Power 4 head coach said. Almost everyone we spoke with commented on his unconventional throwing motion, with one SEC assistant calling it “as bad as you’ll see.”

Brown’s throwing motion has garnered quite a bit of attention throughout this offseason, as it is the first time his abilities have been put on an SEC stage, which is quite famed for its scrutiny. However, the stats simply do not lie: Brown passed for over 3,000 yards last season, ranking 28th among FBS quarterbacks, but he also did one extra thing that no other quarterback in the FBS did last year: rush for over 1,000 yards in addition to his 3,000 passing yards.

This unique combination of passing prowess and elite rushing ability, especially when compounded with Brown’s 6-foot-3, 235-pound frame, certainly bodes well for the Tigers’ future at the position, though some are concerned his elite production will not translate to a grueling, nine-game SEC schedule.

However, voices from inside the conference seem to believe Brown will be just fine in the SEC.

“He has a chance to sneak up on some people [with] his unique blend of size and experience and being in the same system,” an SEC GM said. “Maybe not getting enough credit right now. …he’s a winner, and he’s big.”

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