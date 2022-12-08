Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford named to 2022 SEC All-Freshman Team
The SEC released their 2022 All-Freshman Team on Thursday afternoon. Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford made the team, becoming the Tigers' first SEC All-Freshman quarterback since Bo Nix in 2019.
Ashford completed 49.2% of his passes for 1,613 yards and seven touchdowns. He ranks 3rd among all-time Auburn freshman passers, 3rd in freshman pass attempts (250), and 3rd in pass completions (123).
He was not primarily known for being a threat through the air; but rather on the ground. Ashford accumulated 710 rushing yards (which ranks 6th among Auburn freshman rushers) and seven rushing touchdowns.
LSU had a league-leading six student-athletes named to the 2022 Southeastern Conference All-Freshman Football Team, it was announced Thursday. The team was voted on by the SEC's head coaches.
Georgia had four representatives on the All-Freshman Team, while Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky and Texas A&M had three. Kentucky's Barion Brown garnered recognition as a wide receiver, all-purpose athlete and return specialist.
Ten SEC schools were represented on the All-Freshman Team.
Ole Miss' Quinshon Judkins, an SEC All-Freshman Team honoree at running back, was named the SEC's Freshman of the Year on Wednesday.
Here's a look at the entire SEC All-Freshman Team.
Offense
QB - Robby Ashford, Auburn
RB - Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss
Trevor Etienne, Florida
WR - Evan Stewart, Texas A&M
Barion Brown, Kentucky
TE - Mason Taylor, LSU
OL - Will Campbell, LSU
Emery Jones, LSU
Tyler Booker, Alabama
Jager Burton, Kentucky
C - Matthew Wykoff, Texas A&M
AP - Barion Brown, Kentucky
Defense
DL - Mykel Williams, Georgia
Jaheim Oatis, Alabama
Deone Walker, Kentucky
Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
LB - Harold Perkins, LSU
Jalon Walker, Georgia
Shemar James, Florida*
Chris Paul Jr., Arkansas*
DB - Malaki Starks, Georgia
Terrion Arnold, Alabama
Quincey McAdoo, Arkansas
Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
Special Teams
PK - Damian Ramos, LSU
P - Brett Thorson, Georgia
RS - Barion Brown, Kentucky
KOS - Nathan Dibert, LSU
LS - Eli Stein, Arkansas
