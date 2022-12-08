Skip to main content

Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford named to 2022 SEC All-Freshman Team

Ashford was the only Tiger to make the team.
The SEC released their 2022 All-Freshman Team on Thursday afternoon. Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford made the team, becoming the Tigers' first SEC All-Freshman quarterback since Bo Nix in 2019.

Ashford completed 49.2% of his passes for 1,613 yards and seven touchdowns. He ranks 3rd among all-time Auburn freshman passers, 3rd in freshman pass attempts (250), and 3rd in pass completions (123).

He was not primarily known for being a threat through the air; but rather on the ground. Ashford accumulated 710 rushing yards (which ranks 6th among Auburn freshman rushers) and seven rushing touchdowns.

LSU had a league-leading six student-athletes named to the 2022 Southeastern Conference All-Freshman Football Team, it was announced Thursday. The team was voted on by the SEC's head coaches.

Georgia had four representatives on the All-Freshman Team, while Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky and Texas A&M had three. Kentucky's Barion Brown garnered recognition as a wide receiver, all-purpose athlete and return specialist.

Ten SEC schools were represented on the All-Freshman Team.

Ole Miss' Quinshon Judkins, an SEC All-Freshman Team honoree at running back, was named the SEC's Freshman of the Year on Wednesday.

Here's a look at the entire SEC All-Freshman Team.

Offense

QB - Robby Ashford, Auburn

RB - Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

Trevor Etienne, Florida

WR - Evan Stewart, Texas A&M

Barion Brown, Kentucky

TE - Mason Taylor, LSU

OL - Will Campbell, LSU

Emery Jones, LSU

Tyler Booker, Alabama

Jager Burton, Kentucky

C - Matthew Wykoff, Texas A&M

AP - Barion Brown, Kentucky

Defense

DL - Mykel Williams, Georgia

Jaheim Oatis, Alabama

Deone Walker, Kentucky

Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

LB - Harold Perkins, LSU

Jalon Walker, Georgia

Shemar James, Florida*

Chris Paul Jr., Arkansas*

DB - Malaki Starks, Georgia

Terrion Arnold, Alabama

Quincey McAdoo, Arkansas

Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

Special Teams

PK - Damian Ramos, LSU

P - Brett Thorson, Georgia

RS - Barion Brown, Kentucky

KOS - Nathan Dibert, LSU

LS - Eli Stein, Arkansas

Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) runs the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
