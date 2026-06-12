Auburn Ranked Insultingly Low in On SI’s SEC Receiver Room Rankings

Look, we all knew it was going to be a struggle for the Auburn Tigers to recoup what they lost this offseason, especially in the receiver room.

Upon Hugh Freeze’s firing, three of the ‘Freeze Four,’ a highly talented group of wide receivers that included Cam Coleman, left in search of greener pastures, along with transfer receiver Eric Singleton.

Golesh has worked hard to rebuild what was left of the Tigers’ room, bringing in new pieces, mainly from his former program, while retaining other key pieces like Bryce Cain, who is now the only remaining member of the Freeze Four who still sports an Auburn uniform.

Recently, Carter Long of Longhorns on SI ranked all SEC wide receiver groups in order, and the Tigers found themselves ranked 16th. If you happen to be keeping score at home, that is last. Dead last.

“New head coach Alex Golesh is replacing all four of Auburn's wideouts who caught even five passes last season with four receivers who played for him last season at USF and Scrap Richardson, who did not catch a pass at Notre Dame,” he said. “While there is something to be said for familiarity with a system, entering an SEC season with an AAC receiver room is a tough sell.”

Admittedly, Long is correct about the majority of Auburn’s starting group hailing from the AAC, even if Scrap Richardson is set to play cornerback this season, not receiver. However, just because a receiver (or a group of receivers) played in a Group of Five conference does not immediately mean they will be unsuccessful in the SEC.

Take, for example, O’Mega Blake, who spent the 2024 season at Charlotte after struggling to find his way with South Carolina during his freshman and sophomore seasons. In 2025, the season following his time at Charlotte, Blake hauled in a career-high 58 passes for 769 yards with the Arkansas Razorbacks, averaging a whopping 13.3 yards per reception.

Or, better yet, take Tez Johnson, who originally committed to and played with Troy for three years before transferring to Oregon. In his first season with the Ducks, in a year in which Oregon was making a push for the College Football Playoff, Johnson emerged as a top-level receiver, setting career-highs in quite literally every major stat.

He also led the Ducks’ receiving group, which was mostly made up of lifetime Power Four receivers, in receiving yards in five of their 14 games, and is now an NFL receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

So, though Chas Nimrod, Keshaun Singleton and Jeremiah Koger are being consistently slept on due to the school they happened to play for most recently, I would advise anyone against ruling them out as potential threats before they have had an opportunity to prove themselves at an SEC level.

Certainly, Florida, Vanderbilt and Tennessee, the Tigers’ first three SEC matchups, will not be taking the group lightly, lest they find out how much there is, in fact, to be said about former AAC receivers with high potential and familiarity with a system.

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