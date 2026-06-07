Where Cam Coleman, Texas WRs Rank Among SEC's Best

The Texas Longhorns and head coach Steve Sarkisian did all they could to surround returning quarterback Arch Manning with the best team possible this offseason. The biggest piece of that effort was acquiring the top non-quarterback in the portal, wide receiver Cam Coleman.

Coleman joins a room that is talented but also lost its second and third most productive targets from 2025. With so many moving parts in the pass-catching group, how good will they be for the Longhorns this season?

The edge rusher, running back, defensive tackle groups and quarterbacks of the Southeastern Conference have already been ranked, so let us take a look at the wide receiver rooms.

Ranking the SEC's Wide Receiver Rooms

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams-Coleman runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers | David Leong-Imagn Images

No. 16: Auburn Tigers

New head coach Alex Golesh is replacing all four of Auburn's wideouts who caught even five passes last season with four receivers who played for him last season at USF and Scrap Richardson, who did not catch a pass at Notre Dame. While there is something to be said for familiarity with a system, entering an SEC season with an AAC receiver room is a tough sell.

No. 15: Arkansas Razorbacks

New Arkansas head coach Ryan Silverfield saw similar turnover in his wide receiver room, but only brought along one receiver with him from Memphis, opting to search the country for transfers to reconstruct his room. The group is solidly talented but far from inspiring.

No. 14: Kentucky Wildcats

Hardley Gilmore IV and DJ Miller return after putting up a combined 488 yards in 2025, which at least gives the Wildcats more continuity than the previous two teams. Joining them are Nic Anderson and Shane Carr, who could be x-factors in Lexington if things break the Wildcats' way.

No. 13: South Carolina Gamecocks

South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Nyck Harbor (8) reacts before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Portal-acquisition Nitro Tuggle and freak-of-nature Nyck Harbor give the Gamecocks' wide receiver room a high ceiling while Jayden Sellers raises the floor. That being said, this is the most boom-or-bust group on this list, and their failure would likely cost head coach Shane Beamer his job.

No. 12: Vanderbilt Commodores

Junior Sherrill returns to Nashville for his fourth season with 1,464 receiving yards under his belt. The outlook beyond him is cloudy with transfers Cole Adams, Ja'Cory Thomas and returning pseudo-tight end Brycen Coleman battling it out for snaps.

No. 11: Missouri Tigers

Donovan Olugbode will lead Missouri this season after a 400-yard campaign in 2025. Head coach Eli Drinkiwitz will likely use a balance of transfers Caleb Goodie, Cayden Lee, Kenric Lanier II and Naeshaun Montgomery behind him.

No. 10: Mississippi State Bulldogs

Anthony Evans III and Ayden Williams put up over 1,000 yards combined last season and will be joined by Marquis Johnson, who has put up 300 yards for three years in a row. Also in the mix is Sanfrisco Magee, who has been working hard to see a larger target share this season.

No. 9: Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma's Isaiah Sategna III (5) celebrates a touchdown with Febechi Nwaiwu (54) during the College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday Dec. 19, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Isaiah Sategna III will get another year catching passes from John Mateer after putting up 960 yards last season and is now joined by Trell Harris, who was nearly as productive at Virginia last season and Parker Livingstone, who was an important part of the Longhorns offense. If Mateer is healthy in 2026 this group could be one of the most productive in college football.

No. 8: Ole Miss Rebels

The Rebels had to build a new receiver room after the Lane Kiffin debacle but were fortunate to get to do so around Deuce Alexander. They opted for Darrell Gill Jr. and Horatio Fields, who have proven production, while Caleb Cunningham and Johntay Cook provide high-upside wildcards.

No. 7: Georgia Bulldogs

The Bulldogs maximized their currently speedy wide receiver this offseason by acquiring X-receiver Isaiah Canion who can open things up underneath by taking the top off of a defense. That plus a returning Gunner Stockton should mean big things for London Humphreys, Sacovie White-Helton and CJ Wiley in 2026.

No. 6: Tennessee Volunteers

Josh Heupel and the Volunteers seemed to be immune to the portal frenzy that struck many SEC teams this season. Instead, they are running it back with starting wide receivers Braylon Staley and Mike Matthews, both of whom had over 800 yards receiving last season, while Radarious Jackson, Travis Smith Jr. and freshman Tristen Keys will also see work.

No. 5: LSU Tigers

Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Jayce Brown (1) looks for the next play during the first half against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tigers are the polar opposites of the Volunteers, having a wide receiver room made almost entirely of transfers. It is anyone's guess who out of Jayce Brown, Jackson Harris, Winson Watkins Jr., Malik Elzy and Tre Brown will see the most targets but all are viable options.

No. 4: Florida Gators

Dallas Wilson, Eric Singleton and Vernell Brown make up one of the strongest top-threes in the SEC. Behind them are transfers Micah May and Bailey Stockton, both of whom have been productive.

No. 3: Texas A&M Aggies

Mario Craver is one of the most dynamic players in college football and he will get to line up next to Isaiah Horton, who put up over 1,100 yards across the past two seasons, in 2026. The Aggies are also getting back Ashton Bethel-Roman and Terry Bussey, who should be ready to step into bigger roles this season.

No. 2: Alabama Crimson Tide

Ryan Williams-Coleman is primed for a bouneback 2026, Lotzeir Brooks is one of the more weapons in the SEC and Noah Rogers' addition makes both of their lives easier. With the talented Rico Scott and Cederian Morgan backing them up, Keelon Russell's first season as the starter should go swimmingly.

No. 1: Texas Longhorns

The Longhorns are truly in a tier of their own, as the addition of Cam Coleman gave them the x-receiver they needed to go along with Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V. If those three were not talented enough, Texas also has veteran Sterling Berkhalter, former five-star Kaliq Lockett and über-talented freshman Jermaine Bishop backing them up.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.