6 Landing Spots for Dematrius Davis

The Horned Frogs are in an interesting spot, as they are under new leadership for the first time in over 20 years after firing Gary Patterson and hiring former SMU head coach Sonny Dykes for the same position.

Dykes recruited Davis to come to the Mustangs out of high school. I could see him trying to do the same with the Horned Frogs. The only issue with TCU is that there is a bit of a logjam at the quarterback spot.

Max Duggan is returning after an injury ridden season, with Chandler Morris waiting in the wings behind him. If Davis is wanting to come in and compete for the starting gig, he will most likely not choose TCU.