6 Landing Spots for Dematrius Davis

Six Landing Spots for former Auburn quarterback Dematrius Davis
Redshirt freshman Dematrius Davis announced on Twitter that he was entering the transfer portal. The Texas native was a highly touted four-star quarterback coming out high school and was sought after by many colleges. Davis likely will not end up at some schools that recruited him heavily such as LSU or Virginia Tech since he
Here are six landing spots that make sense for Dematrius Davis.
Houston Cougars
Davis is from Houston, so it would only make sense for the quarterback to return home after transferring from Auburn. The Cougars were one of the first teams to initially offer Davis out of high school, and head coach Dana Holgerson was the man running the ship when the four-star quarterback was offered.
Senior quarterback Clayton Tune is the likely favorite to win the job after a stellar season in 2021, capped off with a Birmingham Bowl victory over Auburn. After Tune graduates, there is not a clear favorite for the job. If Davis is willing to wait his turn and compete for the job in 2023, he could lead Houston in their inaugural season in the Big 12 conference.
TCU Horned Frogs
The Horned Frogs are in an interesting spot, as they are under new leadership for the first time in over 20 years after firing Gary Patterson and hiring former SMU head coach Sonny Dykes for the same position.
Dykes recruited Davis to come to the Mustangs out of high school. I could see him trying to do the same with the Horned Frogs. The only issue with TCU is that there is a bit of a logjam at the quarterback spot.
Max Duggan is returning after an injury ridden season, with Chandler Morris waiting in the wings behind him. If Davis is wanting to come in and compete for the starting gig, he will most likely not choose TCU.
SMU Mustangs
We finish the trifecta of Texas schools with the Mustangs. Former Auburn offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee is at the helm for SMU after a few seasons with the Miami Hurricanes. Lashlee has a history with dual threat quarterbacks (Nick Marshall and D’Eriq King) that makes this pairing intriguing.
The Mustangs return incumbent starter Tanner Mordecai for his final season of eligibility. Similar to Houston, if Davis is willing to battle this year and back up Mordecai, he may be the quarterback in waiting for SMU in 2023.
Liberty Flames
We’ve been here before. Malik Willis, one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft, left Auburn to join Hugh Freeze and the Flames. During his time with Liberty, he accounted for over 5,000 yards passing, almost 2,000 yards rushing, and 74 total touchdowns.
Davis has often been compared to Willis and former Auburn quarterback Nick Marshall because of his smaller frame and scrambling ability. If Freeze were to land Davis through the portal, he would be able to have his offense pick up right where they left off with Willis.
Troy Trojans
This one may be considered a long shot, but bear with me. The Trojans are entering their first season in the Jon Sumrall era after firing former Auburn offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey.
Troy only returns one quarterback with playing experience in Gunnar Watson. With dynamic weapons on offense such as Kimani Vidal, Tez Johnson, and UAB transfer RaJae’ Johnson, Davis’ scrambling and big-play ability would make the Trojans a threat in a stacked Sun Belt conference
UCF Knights
Gus Malzhan originally recruited Davis out of high school, so it would only be fitting if the two joined forces in Orlando. This pairing may not go down simply based on UCF’s depth chart at quarterback. Sophomore Mikey Keene is the likely starter for the Knights, with former Auburn quarterback Joey Gatewood and former Ole Miss quarterback and receiver John Rhys Plumlee waiting in the wings.
Davis will likely want to go to a team where there isn’t a logjam at the QB spot for the foreseeable future.
