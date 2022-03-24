6 Landing Spots for Dematrius Davis

Skip to main content

Six Landing Spots for former Auburn quarterback Dematrius Davis

Where will the former Auburn QB land next?
Redshirt freshman Dematrius Davis announced on Twitter that he was entering the transfer portal. The Texas native was a highly touted four-star quarterback coming out high school and was sought after by many colleges. Davis likely will not end up at some schools that recruited him heavily such as LSU or Virginia Tech since he

Here are six landing spots that make sense for Dematrius Davis.

Houston Cougars

Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune (3) passes against the Auburn Tigers during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Davis is from Houston, so it would only make sense for the quarterback to return home after transferring from Auburn. The Cougars were one of the first teams to initially offer Davis out of high school, and head coach Dana Holgerson was the man running the ship when the four-star quarterback was offered. 

Senior quarterback Clayton Tune is the likely favorite to win the job after a stellar season in 2021, capped off with a Birmingham Bowl victory over Auburn. After Tune graduates, there is not a clear favorite for the job. If Davis is willing to wait his turn and compete for the job in 2023, he could lead Houston in their inaugural season in the Big 12 conference.

TCU Horned Frogs

Nov 26, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; DUPLICATE***TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15)***TCU Horned Frogs safety Josh Foster (15) throws a pass against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

The Horned Frogs are in an interesting spot, as they are under new leadership for the first time in over 20 years after firing Gary Patterson and hiring former SMU head coach Sonny Dykes for the same position. 

Dykes recruited Davis to come to the Mustangs out of high school. I could see him trying to do the same with the Horned Frogs. The only issue with TCU is that there is a bit of a logjam at the quarterback spot.

Max Duggan is returning after an injury ridden season, with Chandler Morris waiting in the wings behind him. If Davis is wanting to come in and compete for the starting gig, he will most likely not choose TCU.

SMU Mustangs

Oct 5, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; SMU running back Xavier Jones (5) scores a touchdown and ties the game during the fourth against Tulsa at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Timothy Flores-USA TODAY Sports

We finish the trifecta of Texas schools with the Mustangs. Former Auburn offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee is at the helm for SMU after a few seasons with the Miami Hurricanes. Lashlee has a history with dual threat quarterbacks (Nick Marshall and D’Eriq King) that makes this pairing intriguing. 

The Mustangs return incumbent starter Tanner Mordecai for his final season of eligibility. Similar to Houston, if Davis is willing to battle this year and back up Mordecai, he may be the quarterback in waiting for SMU in 2023.

Liberty Flames

Dec 18, 2021; Mobile, Alabama, USA; Liberty Flames quarterback Kaidon Salter (18) hands off to running back Troy Henderson (20) against the Eastern Michigan Eagles in the fourth quarter during the 2021 LendingTree Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert McDuffie-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve been here before. Malik Willis, one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft, left Auburn to join Hugh Freeze and the Flames. During his time with Liberty, he accounted for over 5,000 yards passing, almost 2,000 yards rushing, and 74 total touchdowns. 

Davis has often been compared to Willis and former Auburn quarterback Nick Marshall because of his smaller frame and scrambling ability. If Freeze were to land Davis through the portal, he would be able to have his offense pick up right where they left off with Willis.

Troy Trojans

Sep 19, 2020; Murfreesboro, Tennessee, USA; Troy Trojans players celebrate with the Battle for the Palladium traveling trophy after a win over the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Floyd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

This one may be considered a long shot, but bear with me. The Trojans are entering their first season in the Jon Sumrall era after firing former Auburn offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey. 

Troy only returns one quarterback with playing experience in Gunnar Watson. With dynamic weapons on offense such as Kimani Vidal, Tez Johnson, and UAB transfer RaJae’ Johnson, Davis’ scrambling and big-play ability would make the Trojans a threat in a stacked Sun Belt conference

UCF Knights

Nov 26, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights quarterback Mikey Keene (16) warms up before the game against the South Florida Bulls at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Gus Malzhan originally recruited Davis out of high school, so it would only be fitting if the two joined forces in Orlando. This pairing may not go down simply based on UCF’s depth chart at quarterback. Sophomore Mikey Keene is the likely starter for the Knights, with former Auburn quarterback Joey Gatewood and former Ole Miss quarterback and receiver John Rhys Plumlee waiting in the wings. 

Davis will likely want to go to a team where there isn’t a logjam at the QB spot for the foreseeable future.

