Auburn Tigers WRs Breakout Against Ball State
As the Auburn Tigers walked away from an impressive performance in Waco, TX, the largest question mark for the team was the passing game. Sure, quarterback Jackson Arnold ran all over the Bears, but critics, especially those who watched him at Oklahoma last year, worried he wouldn’t be able to be successful as a passer, despite the talent he now finds himself surrounded by.
Arnold seemed to silence most of the doubters Saturday against Ball State, largely due to the absolutely dominant performance put up by his receivers. In fact, nine different Tigers recorded receptions last night, totalling 271 yards and three touchdowns between them.
It came as a surprise to almost no one that Cam Coleman led the Tigers’ receiving efforts against Ball State, recording seven receptions for 77 yards, including several dynamic plays that saw the sophomore leaping, spinning, and shaking and baking defenders.
Eric Singleton, the Tigers’ top transfer this year, closely followed Coleman, surpassing him in touchdowns, though falling just short in targets and yards. The former Yellowjacket recorded four receptions for 64 yards and two touchdowns in his Jordan-Hare Stadium debut.
“We knew we had the weapons,” Singleton said after the game. “Last week, we just weren’t getting the right coverage to show it. This week, we put on a little show."
The transfers were out in full force against Ball State, as Horatio Fields also dazzled in his first Auburn home game, posting six receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown.
Critics will argue that any team’s metrics are invalid when compared to a team like Ball State. Still, the Tigers’ takedown of Baylor certainly looks a lot stronger now, as the Bears took down previously 17th-ranked SMU this past Saturday, resulting in Auburn finding itself ranked as the No. 24 team the nation, per the AP Poll.
Without a doubt, Auburn is proving that this year's team can make some noise, and the fear that Arnold’s passing will be diminished despite top talent surrounding him is nearly gone for most Auburn fans.
The now 24th-ranked Tigers will look to continue their forward momentum against South Alabama, which will be played, again, at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The game will be played at 11:45 a.m. CST.