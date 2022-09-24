Auburn Twitter is ready for another game day

The Auburn Tigers' fourth game day of the season is here.

Auburn fans woke up ready to watch their team this morning despite the weird week of news between the quarterback availability and speculation about Bryan Harsin's job.

Fans are excited to see the Tigers and fortunately, they won't have to wait long to see Auburn take the field against Missouri thanks to an 11:00 am CT kick on ESPN. Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, and Quint Kessenich will be on the call.

The Auburn Tigers are a touchdown favorite in the SEC opener against Missouri. It's also homecoming for Auburn.

Let's look at some of the Auburn game day tweets from Saturday morning.

