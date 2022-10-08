Skip to main content

Auburn Twitter is somewhat ready for game day

GET UP Y'ALL, IT'S GAMEDAY

Week six of college football is here.

Auburn fans are facing their first road contest of the season, so not everybody's up as early since there's no need to scramble out to your tailgate locations, but there's still some excitement on twitter for the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry. 

Auburn opens as a 28.5 point road dog to Georgia, one of the largest deficits in modern program history, and with good reasons: This team has regressed on virtually a weekly basis, and with questions on player health (TJ Finley is out, Zach Calzada is out, and there's rumors that Robby Ashford is banged up) and a track record of Auburn QBs struggling in their first road starts, online excitement is somewhat muted. 

Let's look at some of the Auburn game day tweets from Saturday morning. 

Can confirm, barking at other humans is weird. 

Auburn needs to do this for Carliegh's sake.

Okay, so not everyone is feeling great about Auburn's prospects for this game.

But some folks are definitely acknowledging that it is, in fact, gameday. 

Some folks even have money on Auburn to do the dang thing.

If you want to listen to Andy Burcham, Voice of the Auburn Tigers, in lieu of CBS, here's where to find everything: 

And as always, the incomparable Trey Lee brought the fire: 

Five reasons Auburn football can beat Georgia

Five ways Auburn could struggle against Georgia

Auburn's Brandon Council thinks the Tigers can 'demolish' Georgia's defensive front

Everything Bryan Harsin said to the media previewing the matchup

How the last six road debuts have gone for Auburn starting quarterbacks

