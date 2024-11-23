Nick Saban Issues Warning to Texas A&M About Auburn's 'Haunted' Jordan-Hare Stadium
Nick Saban's legendary coaching days at Alabama are behind him, but it appears he's not quite over a few Iron Bowl results.
While previewing the game between No. 15 Texas A&M and Auburn on ESPN's College GameDay Saturday, Saban issued a warning to the Aggies to beware of the not-so-friendly confines of Jordan-Hare Stadium.
"Well, I would be alerting Texas A&M, because in my opinion, 17 years going to Auburn and playing at Jordan-Hare [Stadium], that place is haunted," Saban said. "I guarantee it.
"The way we lost games and the way we won games there, it's unbelievable. Kick Six, and then the 'gravedigger' last year—I mean, I'm telling you, the place is haunted."
Known as the Iron Bowl, the in-state rivalry between Saban's Crimson Tide and the Tigers often produced chaotic and memorable finishes. Alabama went 12–5 in the Iron Bowl during Saban's 17 years on the sidelines but just 5–4 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Six of those nine Iron Bowl matchups at Auburn's home field were decided by one possession. That includes the aforementioned "Kick Six" play—Chris Davis's game-winning 109-yard field-goal return as time expired in 2013—as well as Alabama's "gravedigger" play last season in which Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe threw a miraculous touchdown pass on fourth-and-goal from the 31-yard line.
Regardless of whether there is paranormal activity at Auburn, the Tigers will host the 15th-ranked Aggies at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday night. And the next iteration of the Iron Bowl is right around the corner, with Alabama set to host Auburn next week at the not-so-haunted Bryant-Denny Stadium.