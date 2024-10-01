Georgia Bulldogs Look to Extend Win Streak Against Auburn Tigers
The Georgia Bulldogs will look to extend their win streak against one of their oldest rivals this Saturday.
The Kirby Smart era has been an extremely prosperous time for Georgia football where the Dawgs have boasted a winning record against nearly all of their rivals. The Auburn Tigers included in this list as the Bulldogs boast an 8-1 record over the team since Smart’s hiring in 2016. The Dawgs will look to improve that record as they host the Tigers in Athens this Saturday.
With a win, the Bulldogs will extend their win streak against Auburn to 8 straight games, giving them the longest win streak in the rivalry in over 100 years. Georgia rattled off an impressive nine consecutive wins from 1923 to 1931 when the game was still played at a neutral site in Columbus, Georgia.
The Bulldogs will look to return to the win column this week and strengthen their hold on “The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.” Georgia currently leads the all-time series with a 64-56-8 record.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
