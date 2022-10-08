Takeaways from Auburn's 42-10 loss to No. 2 Georgia
Well.
Auburn falls on the road to No. 2 Georgia by a final score of 42-10. The Tigers were dominated in almost every faucet of play.
Bryan Harsin's team was outgained, outgunned, outcoached, out-everythinged. It was just simply another pitiful performance.
Here are five takeaways from the blowout.
The offensive line is unfixable
Nothing will save this offensive line. With injuries now sustained to right guard Alec Jackson and right tackle Austin Troxell, it's unlclear what the Tigers will do with the line moving forward.
To be honest, it doesn't seem like line coach Will Friend has really known what to do at any point with the line this season. Part of that is not his fault, but regardless.
This is the worst offensive line Auburn has had easily this century, and arguably one of the worst they have ever had.
Play calling was once again questionable
Auburn has a strange infatuation with trying to get the ball to their playmakers in the worst way possible.
Even more confusing, trying to get the ball to their worst playmakers in the worst way possible. Tight end screens are really more Georgia's thing. What do the Tigers expect a play to slow skill players on the perimeter to do?
It feels like things aren't thought through at times when it comes to personnel, play calling, and overall decision making.
Auburn's defense bled yardage in the second half
The Tigers gave up 357 yards of total offense in the second half after only giving up 143 in the first.
Auburn had 258 total yards of their own for the entire game.
It was a bend-then-break type of afternoon for a defense that got absolutely no help from its offense (more specifically, its coaches).
Even worse, the Tigers got banged up at a couple of key positions on the defensive line.
Nothing, literally nothing is going well for Auburn.
It all comes back to coaching
Who in their right mind runs a fake punt on their own 36 with the game tied at zero? Once again, the ball was snapped to one of the slowest players Auburn has on offense.
Again, what do the Tigers expect to happen?
The fanbase is tired of hearing how things are supposed to go. We know how plays are supposed to be executed. It's the coaching staff's responsibility to actually make sure those plays are executed.
It would be one thing if it was a mishap game, or a short stretch where Auburn wasn't able to figure out things.
This has been an issue for over 10 straight games now. Nobody is figuring out anything. Probably because the people at the top don't know how to figure it out, either.
Auburn's 10 second half points were the most they had since October 16th against Arkansas last season. The lone touchdown from Jarquez Hunter? Just Auburn's ninth touchdown in 24 quarters of action this year.
It's sad. It's pathetic. And it's not on the players.
When will it end?
At 9-10, Bryan Harsin is now the first Auburn head coach to have a losing record at the school at any point during his second season since Doug Barfield in 1977 (per Justin Ferguson).
If it's not entirely clear at this point, everyone has seen enough. The experiment failed. There's no point in holding out any longer.
Auburn brought in a coach with no SEC experience from a Group of Five program that he was starting to lose a grip on. The boosters, powers that be, or whatever you want to call it have not helped him in the slightest. But Harsin did nothing to counteract or improve the situation Auburn found itself in, and things have gotten so bad so quick it's almost shocking.
It simply comes back to one person. It's a collective effort, don't get me wrong. But this should be over. Soon.
