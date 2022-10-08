Takeaways from Auburn's 42-10 loss to No. 2 Georgia

Who in their right mind runs a fake punt on their own 36 with the game tied at zero? Once again, the ball was snapped to one of the slowest players Auburn has on offense.

Again, what do the Tigers expect to happen?

The fanbase is tired of hearing how things are supposed to go. We know how plays are supposed to be executed. It's the coaching staff's responsibility to actually make sure those plays are executed.

It would be one thing if it was a mishap game, or a short stretch where Auburn wasn't able to figure out things.

This has been an issue for over 10 straight games now. Nobody is figuring out anything. Probably because the people at the top don't know how to figure it out, either.

Auburn's 10 second half points were the most they had since October 16th against Arkansas last season. The lone touchdown from Jarquez Hunter? Just Auburn's ninth touchdown in 24 quarters of action this year.

It's sad. It's pathetic. And it's not on the players.