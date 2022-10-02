WATCH: Freshman WR Camden Brown scores first TD of Auburn career

Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford is on a roll.

Ashford found freshman wide receiver Camden Brown in the back of the end zone for his second touchdown pass of the game to put the Tigers up 14-0 on LSU. It was Brown's first touchdown of his young Auburn career.

Ashford is currently averaging 16.2 (!) yards per pass attempt. Auburn is averaging 8.8 yards per play.

You can watch Ashford's second touchdown pass here.

Stay updated to the minute on our Auburn Tigers vs the LSU Tigers Live Blog.

Stay tuned to Auburn Daily throughout the busy weekend of college football. We will provide up-to-the-minute highlights, analysis, pictures, and more for everything related to your Auburn Tigers.

The Auburn Tigers are 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the SEC going into the SEC West battle with LSU.

Auburn-LSU Series History

Auburn trails all-time against LSU. LSU leads 34-24-1. Auburn has won the last two contests and looks to extend it to a three-game winning streak.

Auburn's longest win streak against LSU in the history of the series is four ranging from 1989-1994. LSU once won six straight against Auburn between 1926-1937.

The teams first played in 1901. Auburn won 28-0 in Baton Rouge.

Top stories on the Auburn vs LSU matchup

Bryan Harsin talks LSU

Auburn Daily Weekly Roundtable: Auburn vs LSU

Auburn Daily Staff Picks

Lindsay's Locks for Week Five

Scouting LSU: Behind Enemy Lines

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch