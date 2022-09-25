Losers from Auburn football's 17-14 win over Missouri

Auburn's offense is currently 99th nationally in yards per play at 4.8 (FBS schools only). The last time the Tigers' finished a season with a lower YPP was 2012 (4.7).

Here's a fun little number from Bennett Durando of the Montgomery Advertiser: Excluding Missouri’s four sacks, Auburn averaged only 1.92 yards per carry on 24 rushing attempts after the first quarter.

Tank Bigsby averaged 0.78 yards per carry on nine attempts after the first quarter.

The best part? The meat of the schedule is still in front of Auburn.

Everything looks so hard for the Tigers to do on offense. It's like they're allergic to being creative or trying new things. Against Missouri, the gameplan was similar to that of a small child playing Madden on anything but rookie difficulty. Running the ball goes nowhere, and when it is time to pass, scrambling immediately is the best option almost every single time.

It is like watching an animal struggle to breathe. Breathing is supposed to be natural, right? It doesn't come easy for everyone, but breathing happens on its own. You don't have to think to breathe. In this day and age of college football, scoring isn't instantaneous, but it's almost more uncommon now to see an offense bog down every single possession than to see it move the ball consistently.

Why do the Tigers struggle to breathe?

Because of their own limitations. The offensive line is bad, but can be schemed around. It all comes back to coaching. Eric Kiesau needs to find a way to fix the scheme and utilize the talent on roster better.