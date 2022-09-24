Skip to main content

WATCH: Derick Hall gets interception, first Auburn turnover of the season

It took the Tigers three games and change to get their first takeaway of the year.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Auburn defensive end Derick Hall caught a tipped ball off of a breakup from Nehemiah Pritchett in the first quarter against Missouri, snagging the Tigers' first turnover of the 2022 season.

It took three games and half a quarter to get the first takeaway.

Auburn's turnover margin, while unimpressive, is now sitting at -7. Any turnover to bump that statistic back to being positive is accepted.

Through one quarter, the Tigers (of Auburn) are up 14-0. Missouri's offense has been shooting blanks thus far. Controlling the line of scrimmage was a point of emphasis for the Tigers' defense heading into this season, and after being gashed by Penn State last week, it's refreshing to see Auburn hold their own upfront.

You can watch Derick Hall's interception of Missouri quarterback Brady Cook below.

Top stories on the Auburn vs Mizzou matchup

Scouting Mizzou

Five reasons Auburn wins their conference opener against Missouri

Five reasons Auburn could struggle against Missouri

Week Four Predictions

What does Vegas have to say about Auburn's matchup with Missouri?

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Derick Hall and Owen Pappoe looking at the Mercer offense.
Football

WATCH: Derick Hall gets interception, first Auburn turnover of the season

By Lance Dawe
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford pregame before Auburn vs Mercer.
Football

WATCH: Robby Ashford scores first TD of Auburn vs Missouri

By Lance Dawe
Tiger Walk prior to the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.
Football

Live blog: Auburn football hosts the Missouri Tigers

By Andrew Stefaniak
Bryan Harsin and Robby Ashford pregame before Auburn vs Mercer.
Football

Bruce Feldman believes that a loss to Missouri would all but seal Bryan Harsin's fate at Auburn

By Lance Dawe
Tiger Walk prior to the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.
Football

PHOTOS: The best scenes from Tiger Walk before the Missouri game

By Zac Blackerby
A message from the Tiger fans prior to the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Football

Auburn Twitter is ready for another game day

By Zac Blackerby
Frederick Douglass' Jamarrion Harkless yells in frustration after South Warren scored a late fourth quarter touchdown to seal the Spartans' win in the 5A KHSAA football championship Saturday. Dec.3, 2021 South Warren Vs Frederick Douglass 2021 State Football Championship
Football

Auburn football commit Jamarrion Harkless discusses why he chose the Tigers

By Andrew Stefaniak
Penn State vs Auburn FB - 2022_9-17-2022_5140
Football

How to watch the Auburn football game vs the Missouri Tigers

By Zac Blackerby