Auburn vs. New Mexico Preview and Prediction - Behind Enemy Lines
The Auburn Tigers look to get back on track against the New Mexico Lobos at home this week after falling to Cal on Saturday.
Here are answers to questions about New Mexico with Sean Reider of the Albuquerque Journal.
1. When Bronco Mendenhall took the job, what changes did the fan base expect? What culture changes have you seen around the program?
Something different. I'm not sure how many people here knew the specifics regarding Mendenhall's previous work at BYU and Virginia, but they expected change and there's been plenty. Players are tasked with earning everything, from workout t-shirts to jersey numbers, and have redone specific segments of practice – burning valuable practice time – if the period wasn't done correctly in the first place. It's a unique approach (something Mendenhall has acknowledged) that's reshaped the culture entirely.
2. QB Devon Dampier leads the team in passing and rushing yards. How important is he to New Mexico's offense?
He is so important, I don’t think you could overstate it at all. Devin can run, he can throw it. He’s good in the short game, good in the intermediate pass game and can be good on deep shots as well. He gives them multiple dimensions in a way they [New Mexico] didn’t quite have last year with Dylan Hopkins at quarterback.
3. Luke Wysong has been the team's leading receiver by a significant margin. Do you think someone else will lead New Mexico in receiving against Auburn or will someone else step up?
If I had to bet on it I would probably say Wysong to lead them. He’s a team captain, an experienced guy, has really kind of grown up in his time here in New Mexico. He’s a redshirt junior and this is really the first season where he is kind of the guy in that receiving core. There’s a reason he’s getting targets because he’s getting open.
4. New Mexico put up 39 points against Arizona. What needs to go right for them to do that again?
Another good night from Dampier for sure. Dampier was able to kind of gash Arizona on the edge with his legs, they weren’t really defending him as a runner as much as they were a passer. He made them pay for that. You just need the offensive line to stay the course and Dampier to be the best that he can be.
5. Auburn's defense looks built to stop the run. How can Eli Sanders attack it? What are his strengths as a rusher?
Sanders isn't the most powerful back (nor is he that big at 5-foot-11, 194 pounds) but nobody New Mexico has can freelance quite like him. He's got a real knack for working a two-yard gain into a six-yard gain, a five-yard gain into a 12-yard gain, etc. He doesn't have elite breakaway speed à la Oklahoma's Gavin Sawchuk and can get caught up going east or west instead of north and south sometimes, but when he has space to work with, Sanders can make something happen.
6. What does DB Noah Avinger bring to the table against a deep WR corps?
Versatility. He can play field corner, boundary corner, field safety, left side, right side, you name it. He's been a leader in the secondary since he transferred in from San Diego State at midyear, and prides himself on matching the offense's physicality at a "finesse" position. New Mexico's been trying to manufacture depth in a banged-up secondary by having corners play safety, safeties play corners, etc. so his ability to do everything the staff could ask of him will be big in their attempts to limit some really, really talented receivers.
Sean Reider’s Prediction: Auburn wins 56-28
Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and ESPN2 will carry the broadcast.