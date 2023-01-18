Auburn's Derick Hall Getting Some Early (Mock) Draft Love

Auburn's NFL pipeline looks to remain strong in the upcoming draft, and despite a season where the Tigers weren't in contention for any kind of championships, there were still moments worth celebrating from the spirit of Auburn football showing up at Jordan-Hare every home game, to the individual achievements of the players on the field.

Those achievements are beginning to appear in early draft predictions as spring approaches, and Auburn's best draft-eligible player Derick Hall has begun to see his name circulate in the early rounds of mock drafts across the country.

Trey Lee/ Auburn Daily

Per Dane Brugler of The Athletic, Hall could see himself going at the back in of round two to the Philadelphia Eagles. Per Brugler -

"With three picks in the first two rounds, Eagles GM Howie Roseman is going to draft at least one pass rusher, right? Here, Derick Hall goes from War Eagle to Philadelphia Eagles."

After a strong senior season on the Plains, which included eight sacks and 53 tackles, it's easy to see why the Eagles, who have Hasaan Reddick on the edge to lead a strong rotation, the pick could make sense. Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network also mocked Hall to the Los Angeles Chargers in round two at pick 54.

What no one else is assuming, unless you watched his tape at Auburn for the full year, is that with a strong NFL Combine showing Hall could easily sneak into round one of the draft, which won't be surprising considering how well he finished his time on the Plains.

Along with Hall, we'll be following along the draft journeys and other projections for all Auburn Tigers making their way to Sundays right here on Auburn Daily. You can read our full draft profile on Derick Hall and more below!

Derick Hall NFL Draft Scouting Report, Prediction, analysis

