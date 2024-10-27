Being 'Tired of Losing’ Fueled Jarquez Hunter's Career-Best Game
Running back Jarquez Hunter led the way in the Auburn Tigers' 24-10 road win over the Kentucky Wildcats. Hunter rushed for 278 yards and two touchdowns off 23 carries, shattering his previous career-high of 183 yards he set in Auburn’s 2023 win over Vanderbilt.
Additionally, Hunter added 19 receiving yards off four catches, bringing his all-purpose yards total to 297.
This effort lifted the Tigers to first win of SEC play this season and just their third win of the 2024 campaign.
With the way the season had been going, Hunter was eager to be on the winning end of a game.
“To be honest, I got tired of losing,” Hunter said. “I’m tired of losing. I told Coach, ‘We’re going to find a way to win this game, and it doesn’t matter how we do it or how it gets done.’ I just tried to play my hardest for my teammates and coaches and give it my all every play.”
Hunter was quick to give Auburn’s offensive line the credit for his performance and explained how pleased he has been with the group’s blocking all week.
“That’s the big key of the run game. You have to let the blocks develop that the o-line and tight ends give you. You can’t be too fast to hit the hole. You can be more patient and let it develop and have a big crease.”
Auburn went down 10-0 in the first quarter. Playing from behind on the road is not an easy thing to do, but Hunter and the Tigers did what was needed to dig deep and find a way to come out on top in the hostile environment.
“I felt like we did a great job as a team of not getting down on ourselves like we’ve done in the past,” Hunter said. “We just kept going out there and competing. You look at the end result, we won the game because you didn’t give up on yourself.”
The Tigers have the advantage of a loyal fanbase that will travel anywhere to see them play, even if the season is not going well. Kroger Field was packed with navy blue and orange, something that does not go unnoticed by Hunter and his teammates.
“I love the AU family,” Hunter said. “They always show up. It doesn’t matter where we are, they’re going to come and support. I love that. That's a big thing to us. We love to see our fans on the road and supporting us and giving us the energy we need for away games.”