‘It’s extremely personal’: Texas A&M Hungry for Revenge Against Auburn
“Direct snap… pitch back… Reed rolls right… dropped! It was dropped! Auburn wins!”
Just those few words trigger a flood of memories for many Auburn fans after the Tigers’ thrilling 43-41 quadruple-overtime victory to defeat No. 15 Texas A&M last November.
Despite the win marking just the Tigers’ fifth of the season, it stands as one of the most remarkable games in the program’s recent history – and undoubtedly Hugh Freeze’s best win on the Plains thus far.
The roller coaster of emotions while witnessing multiple electrifying downfield throws to Cam Coleman during the first quarter, to the string of “here we go again” thoughts swirling through Jordan-Hare Stadium as the Tigers originally surrendered their 21-point lead, and ultimately, an overwhelming sense of victory as a sea of orange and blue engulfed Pat Dye Field are unforgettable.
In the minds of Auburn fans, at least.
For the other side, however, it was a rather detrimental defeat – one that signaled the beginning of a late-season collapse.
Coming into the game, Texas A&M was 8-2 overall and sniffing a potential College Football Playoff berth at No. 15 in the most recent CFP rankings. The Aggies boasted a 5-1 record in conference play, meaning they had an SEC championship game appearance well in sight, barring any sort of disaster.
It was simple. Beat Auburn, and they’re headed to Atlanta.
However, the obvious happened, which set up a win-and-in matchup against Texas in the Lone Star Showdown and a date with the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on the line.
The Longhorns defeated Texas A&M 17-7, sending Texas to the SEC championship game and the Aggies to the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, where they dropped their third-straight game in a 35-31 loss to USC.
“I feel like we could’ve dominated every game that we were in, and that’s our goal this year… especially that last run in November, like, I don’t feel like that was us at all,” said Texas A&M offensive lineman Ar’maj Reed-Adams on their late-season struggles.
Fast forward to 2025, Auburn returns to College Station this fall as both teams’ SEC opener, and although it’s a new season, the Aggies haven’t forgotten about what transpired on the Plains just eight months ago.
“We couldn’t get it done last year, so this year is going to be a personal game for us,” Texas A&M defensive back Will Lee III said. “They have to come into our place. And everybody knows it’s not easy to play at Kyle Field.”
Lee recognized the talent Auburn boasts and pieces it brought in throughout the offseason, but displayed confidence that it won’t be enough for the Tigers in the end.
“Us playing them, they have a good football team, they have good players, but I feel like we have better players,” Lee added. “So, we’re going to get it done, for sure.”
In addition to the vengeance aspect of the matchup, Texas A&M linebacker Tuarean York revealed why the game is also “personal” for him, but for a different reason.
“I mean, it’s extremely personal because Coach [DJ] Durkin was my defensive coordinator my freshman year, so I know he had his guys fired up and ready to go play that game [last year],” York said.
DJ Durkin spent two seasons in College Station as the Aggies’ defensive coordinator before being named defensive coordinator at Auburn on January 31, 2024. Durkin enters his second year with the Tigers after posting the program’s best run defense (117.8 YPG) since 2010 and best total defense (330.8 YPG) since 2017.
“They got the best of us, of course, but I’m looking forward to having Coach Durkin come back to Kyle Field,” York said. “It’ll be a homecoming in a sense. But, you better believe we’re trying to go get that win.”
The series is tied at seven wins apiece, with Auburn claiming four of those at Kyle Field in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019. However, 2019 marked their last win in College Station – the Aggies emerged victorious in 2021 and 2023.
Sept. 27 is one of the most highly-touted early conference matchups on the schedule and will likely serve as an indicator of the climate of both programs, but it’s deeper than that.
It’s a chance for revenge on the Aggies’ roadblock to the 2024 SEC Championship appearance, and possibly even the College Football Playoff.
When asked if he is excited to have another shot at Auburn this fall, Reed-Adams had one message for the Tigers ahead of their return this season.
“Yeah, it’s definitely personal. Like, it’s coming, that’s all I have to say.”