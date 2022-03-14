Tampa Bay Buccaneers are re-signing former Auburn CB Carlton Davis

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are re-signing one of their best defenders from the past few years.

Carlton Davis agreed to stay in Tampa Bay after agreeing to a three-year, $45 million deal with $30 million guaranteed. The Bucs see a ton of promise in Davis and felt the need to secure him for the next three seasons.

The former Auburn Tiger was seen as one of the more attractive free agents this offseason the the Buccaneers knew they needed to do what they could to keep him in their defensive backfield.

The re-signing comes after an eventful Sunday for Tampa Bay as quarterback Tom Brady announced that he was coming back from his short retirement. This news puts Davis and the rest of the Buccaneers roster in a situation where they can win a Super Bowl like they did two seasons ago.

Davis was a second-round pick by the Bucs in the 2018 NFL draft and he's served them well. They drafted another Auburn cornerback in Jamel Dean the following draft and have since added former Auburn linebacker K.J. Britt to their defense.

Davis battled some injuries this past season and was only able to play in 10 games.

Auburn Daily Football Content

Spring Preview: Quarterbacks

Spring Preview: Defensive back

Spring Preview: Running back

Spring Preview: Tight end

Spring Preview: Wide Receiver

Spring Preview: EDGE

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube