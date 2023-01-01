Former Auburn RB Kerryon Johnson jokes with Detroit Lions fan on Twitter over wrong jersey

Often times during the holidays, ordering presents online can often go horribly wrong.

A Detroit Lions fan received a gift from his mom - a Lions jersey - but she mistook the No. 33 "Johnson" jersey as NFL legend Calvin Johnson. Instead of getting a Megatron jersey, the fan got a Kerryon Johnson one. A bit of a downgrade in some eyes.

"My mom thought she got me a Calvin Johnson jersey but it was @AyeyoKEJO still lit though #onepride," the fan joked on Twitter.

Former Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson saw the tweet and decided to have a little fun with the post. "Boyyyyyy i know you was SICK," Johnson said in a quote tweet.

Johnson, while not an acclaimed NFL back, was a stud at Auburn, landing No. 6 all-time on the single-season rushing yards list and tied for No. 4 in career rushing touchdowns. He had 18 during his phenomenal 2017 season, in which he won SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

In three seasons with the Lions, Johnson ran for 1,225 yards and eight touchdowns while grabbing 61 receptions for 527 yards and three touchdowns. He was released from the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad earlier this year.

