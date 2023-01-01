Skip to main content

Former Auburn RB Kerryon Johnson jokes with Detroit Lions fan on Twitter over wrong jersey

The former Auburn Tiger decided to joke with a fan who got his jersey instead of Calvin Johnson's.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Often times during the holidays, ordering presents online can often go horribly wrong.

A Detroit Lions fan received a gift from his mom - a Lions jersey - but she mistook the No. 33 "Johnson" jersey as NFL legend Calvin Johnson. Instead of getting a Megatron jersey, the fan got a Kerryon Johnson one. A bit of a downgrade in some eyes.

"My mom thought she got me a Calvin Johnson jersey but it was @AyeyoKEJO still lit though #onepride," the fan joked on Twitter.

Former Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson saw the tweet and decided to have a little fun with the post. "Boyyyyyy i know you was SICK," Johnson said in a quote tweet.

Johnson, while not an acclaimed NFL back, was a stud at Auburn, landing No. 6 all-time on the single-season rushing yards list and tied for No. 4 in career rushing touchdowns. He had 18 during his phenomenal 2017 season, in which he won SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

In three seasons with the Lions, Johnson ran for 1,225 yards and eight touchdowns while grabbing 61 receptions for 527 yards and three touchdowns. He was released from the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad earlier this year.

Related Stories

Shedrick Jackson declares for the NFL Draft

DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett are returning for another season

Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans

Deep dive into SEC play

What does PFF say about Dillon Wade

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Nov 11, 2017; Auburn, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers running bak Kerryon Johnson (21) runs behind the block of lineman Marquel Harrell (77) and scores a touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Former Auburn RB Kerryon Johnson jokes with Detroit Lions fan on Twitter over wrong jersey

By Lance Dawe
Vanderbilt Commodores linebacker Elijah McAllister (1) celebrates a Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) interception in the first half. The Florida Gators lead 21-0 at the half over the Vanderbilt Commodores Saturday afternoon, October 9, 2021 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]2021 Flgai 100921 Gatorgamevandy
Football

Elijah McAllister offers experience where Auburn lacks depth

By Zac Blackerby
Colby Wooden vs Arkansas
Football

Auburn DL Colby Wooden: NFL Draft scouting report, prediction, analysis

By Matthew Redding
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Camden Brown (17) runs the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football WR depth chart: to rely on deep room in 2023

By Lance Dawe
Auburn cornerback JD Rhym pregame before Auburn vs Mercer.
Football

23 things things are looking forward to in 2023 for Auburn football

By Matthew Redding
Jaylin Williams vs Georgia State
Basketball

Auburn basketball projected as a single-digit seed in latest bracketology

By Zac Blackerby
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Robby Ashford (9) gets team hyped up before the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Austin Perryman/ AU Athletics
Football

Robby Ashford sends a message before the start of 2023

By Zac Blackerby
Shedrick Jackson after the catch vs Mercer.
Football

Shedrick Jackson declares for the NFL Draft

By Zac Blackerby