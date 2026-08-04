DJ Durkin Shares Update on Key Auburn Linebacker: ‘A Major Deal for Our Defense’

The Auburn Tigers are quite strong in a few different areas as they head into the 2026 season, though perhaps no Tiger group has gotten as much love in the offseason as the linebacker room.

The Tigers’ centerpiece defenders are widely considered to be among the best in the country, and now, a key piece of that group is back at full strength.

Which piece? Demarcus Riddick, a junior who was an All-SEC Freshman Teamer in his only fully healthy season back in 2024. 2025 saw Riddick limited and eventually sidelined with a shoulder injury, but on Tuesday, defensive coordinator DJ Durkin told the press that Riddick is ready and rearing to go.

“His confidence is back, and that's a huge thing for him and for us,” Durkin said. “I think Demarcus is an elite player and has the ability to play this game for a long time... That's a major deal for our defense.”

Riddick was the keystone of Auburn’s linebacker group before his injury, which resulted in Xavier Atkins earning the spotlight for his incredible play throughout the season. However, in 2024, Riddick’s true freshman season, in which he was slated to play only on special teams, he managed to earn a starting spot and made the most of it, inking 27 tackles, 17 solo tackles and three sacks over a season that was cut short for him.

Now, Riddick will look to rebound from a lackluster, injury-filled 2025 season under the direction of new head coach Alex Golesh, and he will certainly have plenty of help in doing so. Of course, the aforementioned Atkins is expected to play more than a major part in this year’s defense, but several other pieces could easily break out this year.

Chief among these, in my opinion, is Elijah Melendez, a sophomore who put on quite a lot of extra muscle this offseason. Melendez is still looking to earn a consistent starting job, but he certainly has the physicality to do so, especially in a linebacker room that is expected to utilize a heavy rotation throughout the season. Additionally, Bryce Deas, a fellow sophomore, could also step into the spotlight this year due to that same rotation.

Perhaps the best factor of Auburn’s linebacker room is its depth, as it feels as if any of the Tigers’ multiple highly talented linebackers could break out this season, whether for the first time or again.

Sign up for our free Auburn Tigers newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!