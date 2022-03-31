Donovan Kaufman: Whoever wins the quarterback job "has truly earned it"

The Tigers have an interesting situation on their hands at quarterback.

For the first time since 2016, Auburn has a QB battle that has no clear favorite and features four different players. While the uncertainty may worry some fans, the prospect of four guys who are all capable of playing actually getting a fair shot at quarterback is exciting to watch. I'm sure A-Day, Auburn's spring game, will provide some interesting takeaways (should the Tigers opt to not run the ball all game instead of letting their QBs make plays).

Auburn safety Donovan Kaufman joined Zac Blackerby and the Locked On Auburn podcast to talk about his experience with the Tigers. During the conversation, Auburn's quarterback battle was brought up. Kaufman gave his thoughts on the QB competition.

"I think what's going on at the quarterback position is healthy for Auburn," says Kaufman, who is heading into his second season on the Plains. "Whatever happens, whoever gets the job, they will have truly earned it."

"I think TJ (Finley) has gotten better, and I think he knows he has competition, so he has to step up. And then you still have Zach Calzada, who's limited right now, but once he gets healthy... I'll just say whoever is out there starting game one, they earned it."

It's going to be a heated battle heading into the fall, as Calzada (one of the favorites to win the job) won't be fully capable of showing what he can do until fall camp.

