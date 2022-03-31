Skip to main content

Donovan Kaufman: Whoever wins the quarterback job "has truly earned it"

Auburn safety Donovan Kaufman shares his thoughts on Auburn's quarterback battle.

The Tigers have an interesting situation on their hands at quarterback.

For the first time since 2016, Auburn has a QB battle that has no clear favorite and features four different players. While the uncertainty may worry some fans, the prospect of four guys who are all capable of playing actually getting a fair shot at quarterback is exciting to watch. I'm sure A-Day, Auburn's spring game, will provide some interesting takeaways (should the Tigers opt to not run the ball all game instead of letting their QBs make plays).

Auburn safety Donovan Kaufman joined Zac Blackerby and the Locked On Auburn podcast to talk about his experience with the Tigers. During the conversation, Auburn's quarterback battle was brought up. Kaufman gave his thoughts on the QB competition.

"I think what's going on at the quarterback position is healthy for Auburn," says Kaufman, who is heading into his second season on the Plains. "Whatever happens, whoever gets the job, they will have truly earned it."

"I think TJ (Finley) has gotten better, and I think he knows he has competition, so he has to step up. And then you still have Zach Calzada, who's limited right now, but once he gets healthy... I'll just say whoever is out there starting game one, they earned it."

It's going to be a heated battle heading into the fall, as Calzada (one of the favorites to win the job) won't be fully capable of showing what he can do until fall camp.

Auburn Daily Football Content

Spring Preview: Quarterbacks

Spring Preview: Defensive back

Spring Preview: Running back

Spring Preview: Tight end

Spring Preview: Wide Receiver

Spring Preview: EDGE

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers Tigers safety Donovan Kaufman (1) breaks up a pass intended for Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver John Metchie III (8) during the first half at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Donovan Kaufman: Whoever wins the quarterback job "has truly earned it"

By Lance Dawe39 seconds ago
Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Eku Leota (55) pressures the quarterback at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Auburn Tigers defeats Akron Zips 60-10.
Football

Eku Leota shares who has stood out so far in Auburn football's spring practice

By Zac Blackerby2 hours ago
T.J. Finley (1)Auburn AU scrimmage on Friday, March 25, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Podcast: Auburn football fans, stop comparing TJ Finley to Jeremy Johnson

By Zac Blackerby3 hours ago
Auburn baseball's Sonny DiChiara vs Jacksonville State.
Baseball

Auburn baseball travels to #11 LSU for a three-game series

By Lindsay Crosby4 hours ago
Mar 20, 2022; Greenville, SC, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) attempts a free throw against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes in the first half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Jabari Smith Jr. named to Wooden Award All-American team

By Lance Dawe16 hours ago
Coach Jimmy Brumbaugh Auburn AU FB on Monday, March 21, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Recruiting

Auburn football makes the top seven for 4-star defensive lineman

By Zac Blackerby20 hours ago
Lah Griddy and coach Bryan Harsin doing the GRIDDY during Auburn football practice on Saturday, March 19, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

GALLERY: A look at Auburn football's spring practice

By Lance Dawe21 hours ago
Eku Leota (55) at Auburn football practice on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Auburn defenders are focusing on Jeff Schmedding's new terminology

By Zac BlackerbyMar 30, 2022