ESPN Highlights What Auburn Needs to do to Upset No. 9 Texas A&M
When a national outlet highlights a game that carries weight on various levels, the game usually draws the most eyes glued to the television. As a result, it casts a light on both teams, regardless of what occurred in the previous game.
However, for the Auburn Tigers, ESPN circled exactly what went down in Norman and put the effort of one position group into focus for Saturday's game at Texas A&M.
No matter how you interpret the facts, the Auburn offensive line did not enjoy a great game last week against Oklahoma. Yet ESPN does leave room for interpretation and hope.
"For the Tigers, they'll first need to shore up an offensive line that gave up eight sacks on Jackson Arnold from a standard pass rush," ESPN's Dave Wilson detailed. "But Auburn will look to move the ball with its rushing attack (198 yards per game, 5.0 yards per carry) against the Aggies, who are giving up 139 yards per game on the ground and are 102nd nationally in scoring defense at 28.7 points."
While the quote remains accurate, the context doesn't quite fit. For example, while the Sooners' pass rush did drop Arnold eight times, it was not from a standard rush. This means that while four linemen rushed, Oklahoma used stunts, twists, and loops to create confusion and force Auburn's blockers to hesitate for a second.
Next, you also see that Oklahoma's end crashed inside, allowing for a wide-open rush lane. By this point, Arnold did not know where the rush would come from. More importantly, his blockers looked stunned and grasping for answers. The Sooners planted doubt, and the line did not block with presumed authority.
Texas A&M lacks the gap integrity of scheme discipline that Oklahoma showed. While they may try to execute the same strategy, it will not only not work, but it will also potentially leave them exposed.
After almost a week of breaking down game film, you can safely assume that Auburn can sniff out any emulation of the Oklahoma approach. Provided that the line holds, Auburn possesses the overwhelming advantage with its wide receivers.
The Aggies will counter with a secondary that has been tested and struggled to stay with opposing passing games, tied for 71st in FBS in touchdowns allowed. Furthermore, allowing 211.7 yards through the air means Auburn can throw the ball, taking vertical shots.
Plus, as Wilson mentioned, the use of the run game becomes a much bigger factor. With a leaky run defense, the Aggies will surrender chunk yardage. In surrendering five rushing touchdowns to opponents, A&M's inability to smother the run will hurt them. Can Auburn make it hurt enough to win the game?