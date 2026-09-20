ESPN’s Mel Kiper Analyzes Top Auburn Defender’s Performance Through NFL Draft Lens

The Auburn Tigers may have struggled on defense as a unit throughout Saturday’s matchup with the Florida Gators, but one defensive Tiger, in particular, is still netting quite a bit of NFL Draft recognition: Xavier Atkins.

The junior broke out last season after a slow freshman season at LSU, and though his production may not be quite the same as it was a year ago, Atkins is still widely considered one of the best draft-eligible linebackers in the country.

On Sunday, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.

broke down the impact that Atkins brings to the Plains, as well as the impact he could be having on Sundays in the not-so-distant future.

“Auburn has used linebacker Xavier Atkins both off the edge and off the ball, and he just keeps making plays, with nine tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss against Florida,” Kiper said. “At 6-foot and 210 pounds, he is quick to read and react, diagnosing in an instant. But he's not just instinctive; he's also super fast to the football. That's a good combination.”

Despite a slower start to the season than many expected from him, Atkins put up season-high totals against the Gators, illustrating an affinity for top-tier performances in the biggest matchups. As it stands, Atkins has a lot of work to do if he’s looking to be an early-rounder, but with several more big matchups on the horizon, the opportunities will certainly present themselves.

“Atkins is in the Day 2 conversation, but he has to cut down on the missed tackles and be more aware of where the blockers are in the play,” Kiper said. “I'm going to be watching that over the rest of the season.”

Missed tackles were a theme for the Tigers against Florida in particular, especially against the Gators’ top back, Jadan Baugh, who is notoriously difficult to tackle. Added difficulty, though, is no excuse if you’re looking to make it to the NFL, so Atkins will be looking to prove himself over the next couple of weeks.

Atkins’ versatility makes him a top-level candidate for any NFL team if he is able to cut down on mistakes, though much of that comes with additional practice and experience, of which Atkins will have no shortage this year.

Atkins’ next opportunity to prove himself to NFL scouts will come this Saturday as the Vanderbilt Commodores come to town in a matchup that is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. CT.

Enjoy our content? Make AuburnOnSI a preferred source to see more stories from us on Google by clicking here.