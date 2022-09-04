Five losers from Auburn football's win over Mercer

This could be misconstrued, so let's break this down to avoid confusion.

TJ Finley opened the game against Mercer, and looked good doing so. 8-of-9 passing, one touchdown. His throws were on time and accurate.

Things were going well.

After a hot start, Finley collapsed, finishing 1-of-5 while throwing a pair of interceptions, both of which were simply bad plays.

Robby Ashford, who had stepped in on the fourth play of the game for an 8-yard rush, saw moments with the offense during drives but did not start a drive until Finley's second interception early in the third quarter.

Both QBs had their moments. Bryan Harsin has proven in the past that he can make a two-quarterback system work, and it looks like that is what he is going to try and do this season.

The reason we have the room pegged as a loser from the game is because of the emotional reaction Saturday's game sparked from the fanbase. Twitter has already shared its thoughts on the QB competition. Harsin (unsurprisingly) said in yesterday's press conference that TJ Finley will continue to be the starter.

Pressure will continue to be applied to the room because of the two Finley turnovers and the relatively split time both Ashford and Finley will (supposedly) have in the offense. Fans will have to learn to trust and support the staff and their decisions until they have proven they cannot be trusted.

Instead of jumping to conclusions about Finley, Ashford, or anything to do with the quarterback room, how about we wait and see how it goes against Penn State, and until then, root for the team to perform well instead of throwing hate towards players who don't deserve it?

These are people. Some of them still kids, no less. Address concern where concern lies, but don't overblow things.