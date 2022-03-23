Skip to main content

Five takeaways from Dematrius Davis' departure

Here are five takeaways from Dematrius Davis entering the transfer portal.

One man down. Three to go before a starter is named.

Auburn quarterback Dematrius Davis announced Wednesday afternoon via social media that he was entering the transfer portal. Davis committed to the Tigers back in 2020 even though the Tigers didn't have a head coach. He signed in May of 2020 after Bryan Harsin was hired.

Davis was a highly-touted prospect from Texas coming out of high school. Many compared him to the likes of former college quarterbacks D'Eriq King and Tommy Armstrong because of his elite running ability and accurate arm despite his shorter stature.

Here are five takeaways from his announcement to leave the team.

Speculation about his Auburn career were true

Auburn quarterback Dematrius Davis (18) snaps the ball during an open football practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 20, 2021.

When Davis signed on with the Tigers back in 2020 there were assumptions made from some of the media w that he wouldn't ever be the starting quarterback, much less take a snap, because of the type of system Bryan Harsin wanted to run. Davis is more fit to run a spread system that can rely on mobility from its quarterback to make the offense go.

After Harsin brought in TJ Finley, Zach Calzada, and Robby Ashford, it was pretty clear that Davis wasn't a scheme fit for the Tigers.

Will Davis land back in the SEC?

Auburn quarterback Dematrius Davis (18) runs drills during an open football practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Davis held 14 Power Five offers coming out of high school, including several from the SEC. His top three landing spots were LSU, Texas A&M, and Virginia Tech before he flipped from the Hokies to Auburn.

I would not be surprised if Tech is in the running once again. Liberty, Kentucky, and TCU are all viable options as well.

Harsin doesn't play favorites

Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Auburn won 38-23. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Bryan Harsin is giving all of his quarterbacks an opportunity to win the starting job. Davis was in the position to do so but couldn't capitalize, likely because he doesn't fit into Harsin's scheme. Dematrius Davis is a talented quarterback, don't get me wrong. He just isn't the right fit for what Harsin wants.

The four quarterbacks left will all get the same shot Davis got. I'm curious to see how the competition shakes out.

Out with the old, in with the new

Oct 25, 2014; Auburn, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Nick Marshall (14) runs onto the field for the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Jordan Hare Stadium. Auburn won 42-35. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

This is the first time Auburn hasn't had a semi-mobile quarterback on roster in seemingly forever. Gone are the days of read option and scrambling out of the pocket every passing down. Bryan Harsin is focusing solely on pocket passers, whether that be for better or for worse. Personnel is changing across the board for the Tigers.

Is Holden Geriner better than some people think?

Benedictine quarterback Holden Geriner stiff-arms North Oconee's Rodrick Finch to the ground in a state semifinal win on Dec. 3 at Memorial Stadium.

If Davis decided he wanted to leave the program that would indicate there are several guys ahead of him on the depth chart that are getting touches and performing better. Is true freshman Holden Geriner someone to watch out for in the coming months? Did Geriner step on campus and immediately poise a threat to Davis' spot on the depth chart?

We can only speculate for fun.

Auburn Daily Football Content

Spring Preview: Quarterbacks

Spring Preview: Defensive back

Spring Preview: Running back

Spring Preview: Tight end

Spring Preview: Wide Receiver

Spring Preview: EDGE

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Auburn quarterback Dematrius Davis (18) runs drills during an open football practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
Football

Five takeaways from Dematrius Davis' departure

By Lance Dawe4 minutes ago
Auburn quarterback Dematrius Davis (18) snaps the ball during an open football practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
Football

Dematrius Davis announces that he has entered the transfer portal

By Zac Blackerby and Lance Dawe45 minutes ago
Joseph Gonzlez pitched during Auburn baseball's win against Texas Tech.
Baseball

Auburn baseball is still searching for a 3rd starting pitcher for the weekend

By Lindsay Crosby3 hours ago
Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley (1) passes against the Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn among college football's most intriguing quarterback battles

By Lance Dawe5 hours ago
Jan 7, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Prolific Prep's Yohan Traore (14) attempts to block a dunk from Eduprize Academy's Devontes Cobbs (2) during the first half at the PHHacility basketball gym. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-Arizona Republic Phhacility Basketball Gym
Basketball

Forward Yohan Traore expected to make a decision next week

By Zac Blackerby6 hours ago
auburn baseball
Baseball

Auburn baseball defeats South Alabama in wild midweek affair

By Zac Blackerby8 hours ago
Copy of Copy of Locked On Auburn Youtube Thumbnail (22)
Podcasts

Podcast: Will Auburn football's offensive stats improve in 2022?

By Zac Blackerby8 hours ago
Jan 7, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Prolific Prep's Yohan Traore (14) attempts to block a dunk from Eduprize Academy's Devontes Cobbs (2) during the first half at the PHHacility basketball gym. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-Arizona Republic Phhacility Basketball Gym
Recruiting

5-star Yohan Traore decommits from LSU

By Zac Blackerby23 hours ago