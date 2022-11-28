Skip to main content

Former Auburn linebacker shares his thoughts on the head coach search

Will Herring voices support of Hugh Freeze on Twitter and Facebook.

Will Herring, the former Auburn, and NFL linebacker shared his perspective on the ongoing search for Auburn's head coach.

Herring began his video on Twitter by congratulating his former teammate and friend, Carnell "Cadillac" Williams on his job as the interim Head Coach.

"I’ve never been more proud of Cadillac and that group of young men. What they did, unbelievable. I just got done texting “Lac”. I have never been more proud of an Auburn man than I am right now. Lac loves our men as young men, not as players, but as young men"

He followed that statement up by detailing what he believes to be a key component of leading the Auburn Tigers, integrity. He then followed that up with a personal story, which connects to who he feels would best fit the Tigers, Hugh Freeze.

"I happen to be, me and my wife are very close family friends with a couple through our church for the last 2 years. Jordan McManus and Marc McManus. Jordan, her dad is Hugh Freeze, I feel like I have known Hugh for a year and a half. I’ve never met the man, but I do know this, he is a man of integrity. He loves his young men as men, the same way Lac loved on our boys as young men, not as players. There’s coaches that only care about what the players have to offer to promote their careers. That is not Caddy and that ain’t Hugh either. Lac is the assistant head coach on day one you can take that to the bank if he will take it. But Hugh Freeze is a man of integrity, did the crap happen at Ole Miss? Yeah, yeah it did. But I ain’t going to cast no stone because I’ve made mistakes too and if Mrs. Freeze stands by her husband then I do too if he takes the job at Auburn. That’s just my opinion"

Herring shares the opposite of many Auburn fans recently as over the past 48 hours since Freeze came up in the media, there has been a backlash. Herring offers a rebuttal to that backlash saying simply forgive and forget and that we all make mistakes.

The coaching search will continue as Herring is not the final decision maker but his thoughts are insightful and he like all fans and alumni want what is best for the University.

Nov 5, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Liberty Flames head coach Hugh Freeze during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Liberty won 21-19. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
