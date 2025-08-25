Former Auburn QB Named Starter at New School
Robby Ashford's college career continues.
The former Auburn Tigers quarterback, who spent two seasons with the program from 2022-23, was named the starting quarterback for Wake Forest on Sunday, according to multiple reports. Ashford enters his sixth season of college football and with his fourth program after stints at Oregon, Auburn and South Carolina.
Ashford transferred to Wake Forest this offseason after a single season at South Carolina, where he was the backup to Lanorris Sellers. He beat out Charlotte transfer Deshawn Purdue for starting spot with the Demon Deacons.
Ashford first entered the college football world as a four-star signee in the class of 2020 at Oregon, but he did not appear in any games across two seasons with the Ducks. Ashford received a free year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic before a traditional redshirt season in 2021.
He would see his most extensive playing time the next two seasons with Auburn.
Replacing original starter TJ Finley, who struggled while starting the first three games of the season, Ashford would start the final nine games of the 2022 season with the Tigers, throwing for 1,613 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.
However, his 3-6 record as the starter left a lot to be desired, and after then-head coach Bryan Harsin was fired and Hugh Freeze was brought in to replace him ahead of the 2023 season, the Tigers elected to make a change. Ashford spent his second season with Auburn behind transfer Payton Thorne. Playing in 10 games with only one start, he threw for 145 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions before leaving the program.
He would spend the 2024 season at South Carolina, throwing for 324 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in eight total appearances (one start).
Ashford will make his first start with Wake Forest on Friday at 7 p.m. ET against Kennesaw State.
Since Ashford left the program, Auburn has had a complete overhaul of the quarterback room. After Thorne spent another season as the starter in 2024, the Tigers now feature a quarterback room of two transfers in expected starter Jackson Arnold and former Stanford starter Ashton Daniels and a high-profile true freshman in Deuce Knight.
Freeze previously teased that the team could play all three in Friday's season-opener at Baylor. Kickoff against the Bears is set for 8 p.m. ET with television coverage on Fox.