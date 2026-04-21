Former Auburn Quarterback Named FSU Starter

Though Hugh Freeze is long since out as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers, his influence seems like it will continue to permeate through college football, as former Auburn starting quarterback Ashton Daniels has been named the starter for Florida State, where he recently transferred.

NEW: Florida State has named Auburn transfer QB Ashton Daniels its starting quarterback, @PeteNakos confirms🍢https://t.co/lqrOHSVxgf pic.twitter.com/dCLKoYIOU9 — On3 (@On3) April 21, 2026

Daniels, who was a three-star prospect when he was recruited by Stanford, was a three-star transfer when he came to Auburn, and now he is a three-star transfer once again as he begins his time at Florida State.

Daniels announced he would be transferring away from Auburn on December 21 and committed to the Seminoles on Jan 6.

Daniels sat for most of his lone season at Auburn before being called upon to fill in for a struggling Jackson Arnold during last year’s Arkansas game. He only played in four games, thanks to a snap decision to start true freshman Deuce Knight in a late-season matchup with Mercer, so his time on the Plains did not even affect his eligibility.

In those four games, Daniels completed 68 of 119 passes, or 57.1%, for just under 800 passing yards and three touchdowns. He threw two interceptions and was sacked 10 times. Additionally, Daniels rushed for 280 yards and two touchdowns on an average of 4.4 yards per carry.

Daniels quickly became a fan favorite after his performance against Arkansas, though he struggled immensely in the Kentucky matchup the next week, a 10-3 loss that eventually resulted in his head coach being fired. In that game, Daniels completed just 46.4% of his passes for 108 yards and an interception.

Daniels’ hallmark Tiger performance came the following week, in which he passed for over 350 yards and two touchdowns in a Vanderbilt matchup that the Tigers eventually lost in overtime, 45-38. Daniels also rushed for 89 yards and two more touchdowns on his own.

As a starter, Daniels never won a game in an Auburn uniform, though he was largely responsible for the Arkansas win, as he came in relief for Jackson Arnold.

Now, he has turned his attention to Florida State, where the team’s one-year starter, Tommy Castellanos, has declared for the NFL Draft. Florida State is scheduled to play Alabama, which Daniels started against in his final game as an Auburn Tiger, so perhaps some redemption is in order for the senior.

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