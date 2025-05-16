Four Auburn Tigers Appear on ESPN’s Final Transfer Portal Ranking
The Auburn Tigers have brought in 19 players including four that ESPN featured on their final transfer portal rankings. Those players include wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr., quarterback Jackson Arnold, offensive tackle Xavier Chaplin and cornerback Raion Strader. These four could make massive contributions to the team next season after doing so last year.
Eric Singleton Jr., Wide Receiver, Transfer from Georgia Tech
On their final transfer portal ranking, Singleton Jr. was ranked sixth-best transfer by ESPN. Singleton transferred from Georgia Tech after two seasons. He played in all 24 games for the Yellow Jackets, making 104 receptions for 1,468 yards and nine touchdowns. He also carried the ball 22 times for 140 yards and another touchdown. He brought talents to the Plains during the offseason, joining a stacked wide receiver room that includes Cam Coleman and Horatio Fields.
Jackson Arnold, Quarterback, Transfer from Oklahoma
Arnold spent the first two seasons of his career at Oklahoma before transferring over to Auburn. He came out of high school as a five-star recruit, joining Brent Venables’ team in Norman, Okla. However, things went downhill fast. He played 17 games during his time as a Sooner. He went a solid 198-for-315 (62.8%) on completions over the two years. However, he only has 1,984 passing yards and 16 touchdowns. To add insult to injury, he was benched against the Tennessee Volunteers after he fumbled the ball twice and threw an interception in the first half. He would return a month later against the South Carolina Gamecocks. According to ESPN, he is ranked 31st among transfers.
Xavier Chaplin, Offensive Tackle, Transfer from Virginia Tech
The Auburn Tigers had an offensive line that desperately needed help after they allowed 26 sacks to Payton Thorne alone. Chaplin’s arrival fortifies the tackle position. Last season, he allowed just three sacks over 301 snaps as a pass protector at Virginia Tech. He has two years of eligibility left and is quite experienced, being a starter for two years with the Hokies. Chaplin is ranked 29th in ESPN's rankings.
Raion Strader, Cornerback, Transfer from Miami (Ohio)
Lastly, there is Raion Strader. He transferred this past winter after two seasons at Miami (OH). He has two years of eligibility remaining. During his time as a RedHawk, he played in 25 games, making 110 total tackles, two tackles for loss, four interceptions and 31 pass deflections. Strader will bring this pedigree to the Plains helping ease the loss of Jerrin Thompson to the draft. Champ Anthony is still on his way back from a season-ending injury that caused him to miss 2024. Strader is ranked 50th in ESPN’s Final Transfer Portal Rankings.