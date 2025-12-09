Troy Aikman Joked That Eagles Should Be 'Knocking on Jason Kelce's Door' to Re-Join Team
The Colts shocked the NFL world on Monday night when it was reported that 44-year-old retired quarterback Philip Rivers would be working out for the team on Tuesday. Rivers has been out of the league since after the 2020 season, but he could be making an unlikely return if the Colts sign him.
This news had the ESPN broadcasting team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman contemplating who else could come out of retirement to re-join a team. Their first thought was Jason Kelce, who spent all 13 seasons of his career with the Eagles before retiring after the 2023 season. He now works as an ESPN analyst.
Aikman in particular thinks Philadelphia should be calling up Kelce to come back to the team if they haven’t already.
“Maybe the Eagles with these banged up interior offensive linemen can call on our friend, ole 38-year-old Jason Kelce,” Buck said.
“I would be surprised if they haven't already at some point this year, even last year,” Aikman said. “I think I'd be knocking on his door every week to try to get him to come back. He can still do it.”
It wouldn’t be the first player the Eagles have brought out of retirement this season. The two-time Super Bowl champion defensive end Brandon Graham unretired to join the Eagles, where he spent his entire NFL career, back in October.
Kelce hasn’t given any hints that he is even considering coming back to the NFL, but never say never. Rivers is proving that’s the case for anyone.