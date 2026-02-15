Former Auburn RB Reportedly Lands New Job at Notre Dame

One of the most memorable players in recent Auburn football history has landed a new coaching job.

Former Auburn Tigers running back Shaun Shivers is expected to take an assistant wide receiver’s coaching position with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, according to a report from On3 over the weekend.

BREAKING: Notre Dame is hiring Former Auburn & Indiana standout RB Shaun Shivers to be an Assistant WR's Coach!



He was hired by Florida State last month as their assistant running backs coach and was formerly an offensive assistant at Eastern Michigan.



Welcome to the Bend Coach… pic.twitter.com/puwQXORADY — Ryan Fravel (@Fravel_Ryan) February 14, 2026

Shivers reportedly accepted a job at Florida State as the Seminoles’ running backs coach in January, but he is now on his way to South Bend, likely due to the recent retirement of Florida State offensive coordinator and former Auburn head coach Guz Malzahn.

The newest addition to Notre Dame’s staff suited up for Auburn from 2018-22 before hitting the portal and transferring to Indiana as a graduate transfer. Shivers recorded 1,612 total rushing yards and 14 touchdowns through his entire college career, adding 339 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns on 60 receptions.

What happens next for the Auburn Tigers? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Auburn Tigers news delivered to your inbox daily!

After his four seasons on the Plains, Shivers had notched 1,020 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. Shivers never exactly received the opportunity to be “the guy” in Auburn’s running back room, as he played for the Tigers at the same time as Jarquez Hunter, Tank Bigsby, and JaTarvious Whitlow.

However, despite never taking over as RB1, the Florida native surely etched his name into Auburn football history in the biggest rivalry in college football.

Shivers made his presence known in the fourth quarter of the 2019 Iron Bowl, the last time Auburn defeated Alabama on the gridiron, when he blasted through Crimson Tide defensive back Xavier McKinney on a jet sweep and found his way into the endzone to give the Tigers the lead and propel Auburn to the victory. Shivers knocked McKinney’s helmet off in the process, making the image one of the Iron Bowl’s most famous.

8 days until Auburn Football



Shaun Shivers takes a players helmet with him to the end zone for a TD in the 2019 Iron Bowl 🦅 pic.twitter.com/uPnOj3iPsU — Top Tier Auburn (@TopTierAuburn) August 23, 2024

After his college years, Shivers went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, despite signing with the Seattle Seahawks, he opted to head north to play for the BC Lions in the Canadian Football League. Shivers recorded limited production in one season before moving back to the United States to begin his coaching journey.

Shivers spent one year coaching running backs and serving as the head track and field coach at his high school alma mater, Chaminade-Madonna, and most recently assisted the running backs position as an offensive analyst at Eastern Michigan in 2025.

He will now return to the state of Indiana to work under Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman, and the former Tiger appears to be one of the nation’s most intriguing young coaches.

Auburn faces Notre Dame in 2027 (away) and 2028 (home) in a home-and-home series announced this past fall. Thus, if Shivers remains with the Irish for a few seasons, the Tigers could see a familiar face on the opposing sidelines in the near future.