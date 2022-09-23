Skip to main content

How to watch the Auburn football game vs the Missouri Tigers

Here's how to watch the Auburn football game vs the Missouri Tigers.

The Auburn Tigers will start their SEC slate against the Missouri Tigers this Saturday. 

Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers are looking to bounce back after a big loss at home against the Penn State Nittany Lions. Missouri beat Abilene Christian University last weekend. 

Many speculate that this is a must-win game for Harsin and the Tigers. 

How to watch the Auburn football game vs Missouri 

Kickoff is set for 11:00 am CT on ESPN between the Auburn Tigers and Missouri Tigers. 

Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, and Quint Kessenich will be on the call. 

Streaming: FuboTV (try it free)

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Missouri plus-seven

Over/Under: 52

Moneyline: Missouri +220 (-118); Auburn -333 (-110)

Series History

Auburn is 2-1 all-time against the Missouri Tigers. The most notable game in the series is the 2013 SEC Championship game. Auburn won that game 59-42, then went on to face Florida State in the national championship.

The most recent game between the two schools was in Columbia, Missouri in 2017. Auburn won 51-14.

The first-ever matchup between the two schools was in the Sun Bowl in 1973 in El Paso, Texas. Missouri won 34-17. 

Top stories on the Auburn vs Mizzou matchup

Scouting Mizzou

Five reasons Auburn wins their conference opener against Missouri

Five reasons Auburn could struggle against Missouri

Week Four Predictions

What does Vegas have to say about Auburn's matchup with Missouri?

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Penn State vs Auburn FB - 2022_9-17-2022_5140
Football

How to watch the Auburn football game vs the Missouri Tigers

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) carries the ball into the endzone from 19 yards out for the first Auburn score during the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.
Football

Auburn Daily Weekly Roundtable 9: A battle of Tigers

By Trey Lee
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford pregame before Auburn vs Mercer.
Football

Auburn Daily Staff College Football Pick 'Em: Week Four

By Lance Dawe
Jun 20, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Auburn Tigers second baseman Cole Foster (7) runs past first base after hitting a double against the Stanford Cardinal during the second inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

Auburn baseball looking to veterans Foster, Howell to lead this fall

By Lindsay Crosby
Tank Bigsby carrying the football. John Samuel Shenker looking downfield.
Football

Lindsay's Locks for Week Four of college football

By Lindsay Crosby
Locked On Auburn is your Daily Auburn football podcast.
Podcasts

PODCAST: How Auburn football, Robby Ashford can defeat the Missouri Tigers

By Zac Blackerby
Nov 13, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz watches the reply board against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Scouting the Missouri Tigers: Five questions answered by Mizzou Sports Talk

By Zac Blackerby
Jul 18, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Missouri Tigers helmet shown on the stage during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Five reason Auburn wins their conference opener against Missouri

By Cooper Posey