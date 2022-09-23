How to watch the Auburn football game vs the Missouri Tigers

The Auburn Tigers will start their SEC slate against the Missouri Tigers this Saturday.

Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers are looking to bounce back after a big loss at home against the Penn State Nittany Lions. Missouri beat Abilene Christian University last weekend.

Many speculate that this is a must-win game for Harsin and the Tigers.

Kickoff is set for 11:00 am CT on ESPN between the Auburn Tigers and Missouri Tigers.

Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, and Quint Kessenich will be on the call.

Series History

Auburn is 2-1 all-time against the Missouri Tigers. The most notable game in the series is the 2013 SEC Championship game. Auburn won that game 59-42, then went on to face Florida State in the national championship.

The most recent game between the two schools was in Columbia, Missouri in 2017. Auburn won 51-14.

The first-ever matchup between the two schools was in the Sun Bowl in 1973 in El Paso, Texas. Missouri won 34-17.

