Making the case: Why Hugh Freeze should be Auburn football's next head coach

Our third installment of the "making the case" series drops here as we continue along to a name that has had a rollercoaster of a career: Hugh Freeze.

Freeze was a name that started picking up some steam before the Auburn coaching job even came open a couple of weeks ago. As time has rolled on, Freeze has made his way near the top of most hot boards, candidates lists, etc.

Here's why Freeze fits, what he's accomplished as a coach so far, and why the Tigers should give him a look.

The Fit

Right off the bat, the thought of this hire just feels... different.

Doesn't this seem like an extremely "Auburn" type of hire?

As far as personality goes, Freeze may be the best option Auburn has on the board right now outside of Dan Lanning. On top of personality, Freeze has SEC experience - something Auburn values. He's currently piloting a Liberty program that is five years removed from jumping to the FBS level. He's had surprising success, and currently has the Flames inside the AP Top 25.

“I don’t know that Auburn wants me. I have no clue,” Freeze said in a postgame press conference after going on the road and beating Arkansas last weekend. “I know this: I have won everywhere I’ve been and my staff and kids have turned programs fast. It’s our culture that we instill. I know we do that and the proof is in the pudding.” The baggage that comes with Freeze may be enough to make the people at the top want to walk away, but he checks the other boxes: Recruiter, winner, personality fit.

The Resume

Record at Liberty: 34-12

Overall Record: 75-44

Head coaching experience: Lambuth, Arkansas State, Ole Miss, Liberty

Other experience: Ole Miss (TE), Arkansas State (OC)

Freeze has well documented baggage that comes with him wherever he goes. However, that has not stopped many from pointing out that he has won everywhere he has coached, and currently has the Flames (a program that has only been at the D-I level for four and a half seasons) inside the AP Top 25. He is also one of three college coaches to have ever beaten Nick Saban in back-to-back years (Ole Miss, 2014-15). He just traveled to Arkansas and beat the Razorbacks with his third-string quarterback.

According to several past reports, Freeze wanted the job a while back and still wants it now - even though he signed an extension with Liberty just a week ago, Freeze would be willing to come to Auburn if they came knocking.

I mean, just look at his postgame comments after winning against Arkansas. That should tell you enough.

He's a solid option that does not possess the same "splash hire" vibes that Lane Kiffin and Deion Sanders do.

My Thoughts

Right now I think Hugh Freeze is the second or third best option Auburn has. There's a lot of pushback as to whether or not Freeze should make a move back to the SEC (and whether or not its even a possibility), but based on his recent comments, it appears as though Freeze would be willing to do so if Auburn came knocking.

I'm not sure if they will.

If they do, it will be interesting to see the fanbase reaction form following.

He's a good recruiter that can win. If he puts together the right staff, Auburn would be back to winning at a decent clip.

