Hugh Freeze Provides Auburn Tigers Injury Update as Fall Camp Opens
AUBURN, Ala.- During the first press conference of fall camp, Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze gave updates on the team's health and availability as fall camp begins on Wednesday. Notably, the only long-term injury is freshman cornerback Devin Williams, who suffered a torn ACL during spring training.
Returning running back Jeremiah Cobb fractured a finger earlier this summer and will be in a cast during the initial stages of fall camp.
“He will be limited, we just gotta make sure we get that thing healed exactly right, so he’ll be in a yellow jersey,” Freeze said.
Fellow running back Durell Robinson, a transfer from UConn, is “one of those limited guys, but really, really close,” according to Freeze.
Cornerback Champ Anthony has also finally been cleared to participate in team activities. Last season, he suffered a torn ACL in the first quarter against Arkansas, a few plays after punishing an Arkansas wide receiver attempting to catch a pass.
Hollis Davidson III, a freshman tight end from Peachtree, Ga., is “able to go with cleats today, will be limited in practice”, not specifying the exact nature of his injury.
Freeze then stated, “Other than that, there may be a few more yellow jerseys, but everyone else is participating.”
Freeze also delivered a significant availability update, if not necessarily an injury. Sophomore wide receiver Malcolm Simmons is cleared for practice and team activities.
Hugh Freeze also discussed the importance of physicality in fall camp, while also staying safe.
“Excited about what I see in the chemistry in our building, and obviously I hope we can have a physical camp, but stay safe, and that's a challenge. You can’t win in this league without physical football, so you have to have that. We’re going to pray that we can stay healthy as we go through it. But really excited to get started,” Freeze said.
The importance of remaining healthy is at an all-time high on the Plains, with Freeze not being able to afford many losses due to injuries. Well aware of this, Freeze has brought in depth at every position.
“You’re glad you have more depth where you’re not somewhat feeling like there's a drop off, when you do rotate people, or if you do have an injury,” said Freeze.
Fall camp is officially underway Wednesday afternoon for Auburn, getting an early start compared to previous seasons. Auburn travels to Waco, Texas, to take on the Baylor Bears on August 29th, a little over four weeks away.