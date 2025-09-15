Is It Time to Sound the Alarm on Auburn's Defense?
The No. 22 Auburn Tigers sit undefeated after the opening few weeks of 2025, and there is an abundance of mixed reactions surrounding the team heading into conference play.
Auburn enters Week Four at 3-0 for the second time in three years under head coach Hugh Freeze, but their toughest test awaits as the Tigers travel to Norman this Saturday to take on No. 11 Oklahoma. Some fans are optimistic about Auburn’s highly talented squad and potential star quarterback under center, while others are skeptical, particularly about the defense, following its 16-point win over South Alabama.
Despite leading 28-9 at halftime, the Tigers simply struggled in the second half. South Alabama racked up 161 total yards, including 87 on the ground, in the final two quarters, and it seemed Auburn couldn’t manage to get off the field on third and fourth downs.
Due to a couple of costly penalties and miscues in the open field, the Jaguars finished 7-of-16 on third downs and 3-of-4 on fourth downs. South Alabama went a perfect 4-of-4 on third downs in the third quarter, and although they only had six points to show for it, the Jaguars strung long drives of 11 plays, 12 plays, and 15 plays together on their three possessions in the second half.
A large reason for that is Auburn’s 15 missed tackles, per Pro Football Focus, which is just two less than the Tigers’ 17 missed tackles at Baylor to open the season.
South Alabama also dominated the time of possession, tallying almost five more minutes on offense than Auburn. The Tigers only had three drives in the second half, one of which was when Auburn kneeled it out at the end of the game. Aside from the final 2:26 used to run out the clock, they recorded just over 10 minutes of possession on only two meaningful drives – the second was a quick three-and-out following a fumble recovery in Auburn territory.
All in all, the Tigers undoubtedly face aspects of Saturday’s contest to clean up, but it’s not worth panicking about just yet. Auburn was also without defensive backs Rayhawn Pleasant and Champ Anthony, who Freeze mentioned could’ve played but didn’t, while its top corner Jay Crawford exited the game in the first half after a minor “knee-to-knee” incident. So, they were shorthanded, but that still doesn’t excuse the errors and mistakes against a Group of Five team.
Looking forward to this week, Oklahoma boasts an extremely dangerous offense led by quarterback John Mateer, who many believe could win the Heisman Trophy at the end of the year.
The Tigers gave up 483 total yards to Baylor in the season opener, including 419 yards through the air, and struggled heavily against the Bears’ passing attack, meaning Auburn needs to quickly figure out what went wrong and Waco and make the proper adjustments to prepare for a very talented quarterback.
Although it has received a rather lackluster performance from the secondary in the first few weeks, Auburn has been stout against the run, currently ranking second in the SEC in rushing defense. Thus, if the Tigers can continue that success against the Sooners and force Mateer to beat them with his arm, Auburn could put itself in a good position to emerge victorious.