Kam Stutts to start at right guard for Auburn vs Mercer

Stutts was listed as a co-starter on the depth chart earlier this week.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Offensive lineman Kameron Stutts will start at right guard tonight for Auburn football's  game against Mercer. He was listed as a co-starter with Keiondre Jones earlier this week in Auburn's depth chart.

Stutts is entering his fifth year with the Tigers, having played 31 snaps last season (finishing with a 65.3 Pro Football Focus grade).

"Both guys have been back and forth. Both guys are really in that role right now. We haven’t decided on that guard position," Auburn head coach said in a press conference on Monday afternoon. "Between Keiondre (Jones) and Kameron Stutts, those guys have been back and forth. Kameron has really had a great camp. He had a great spring, too. He has to be one of the more improved players. I think physically he’s changed his body and he’s gotten himself in really good shape from where he was to where he is right now. I’m really proud of him for that, and I think that’s going to be a big difference for him when he goes out there and plays. Keiondre (Jones), same thing through camp, he continues to build himself into the shape that he needs to be in to go out there and play. He’s strong. He’s played before. We’ll see how this week goes between those two guys."

Auburn kicks off the season against Mercer tonight at 6 p.m. central time.

