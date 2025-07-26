KeAndre Lambert-Smith Rookie Preview - What can LA Chargers Expect?
Former Auburn Tigers wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith is preparing for his rookie season with the Los Angeles Chargers after being selected with the No. 158 overall Pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Thanks to a surprise retirement and some development issues, the former Tiger could find more playing time than expected in 2025.
Over the past few seasons, Chargers fans have been lamenting the lack of weapons for star quarterback Justin Herbert. The days of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are over, and the team struggled to find new weapons to replace the old stars.
However, Los Angeles hit on Georgia’s Ladd McConkey in the 2024 NFL Draft, giving Herbert a new solid receiving option. Additionally, Williams was brought back in free agency following the 2025 season. Combine that with former first-round pick Quentin Johnston and 2025 second-round pick Tre Harris, and the snaps for Lambert-Smith quickly become harder and harder to find.
However, the new look core has quickly encountered some setbacks. The biggest one was Williams’s retirement, which he announced in the middle of July. Additionally, Johnson has struggled with drops early NFL career, and doesn’t look to be improving with any consistency so far in camp.
Harris should easily secure a starting job alongside McConkey, but the battle for the third receiver spot could begin to heat up if Johnston continues to struggle. If it does open up, Lambert-Smith would be competing with a primary return man in Derius Davis and infamous first-round bust Jalen Reagor, who is currently injured.
Reagor’s injury has opened up opportunities for Lambert-Smith in camp, and the rookie appears to be impressing. He recorded multiple big plays over the first few days of camp, making difficult catches repeatedly. The performance drew compliments from Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman.
“He made a couple of adjustments today on the ball that you can’t coach,” Roman said. “He’s doing a really good job.”
If Lambert-Smith can continue to impress, he could work his way into the deep threat role for the Chargers offense. McConkey has found an effective home in the slot, and Harris does his best work as a physical receiver on the outside.
Typically, Johnston is used as the field stretcher and deep threat, but if the TCU product can’t fix his drop issues, those snaps may begin to go Lambert-Smith’s way. If they do, he would be paired with a quarterback in Herbert who has one of the strongest arms in the NFL and is renowned for his ability to throw the deep ball.
The main detriment to Lambert-Smith’s potential production might end up being the offensive scheme he is playing in. Greg Roman and head coach Jim Harbaugh’s offenses are notoriously run-first and rarely look to attack the opposing defense deep down the field, which could lessen the impact of a player with Lambert-Smith’s skillset.
However, the early signs for Lambert-Smith are good, and I expect him to work into at least the receiver four role fairly quickly in front of Davis and Reagor. If you’re looking to pick up Lambert-Smith in fantasy, I’d hold off for now. There’s no way to tell what his exact usage will be, and deep threats are famously fickle when it comes to fantasy production (think Gabe Davis).
Overall, the former Auburn standout should be able to at least be a consistent contributor for a Los Angeles offense that desperately needs an infusion of reliable young talent at the position.