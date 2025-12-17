Wide Receiver Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em For Fantasy Football Week 16
Fab’s Five Top 10 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings For Week 16
1. Puka Nacua at Seahawks (Thurs.)
2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. Rams (Thurs.)
3. Ja’Marr Chase at Dolphins
4. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Steelers
5. CeeDee Lamb vs. Chargers
6. Rashee Rice at Titans
7. Nico Collins vs. Raiders
8. Drake London at Cardinals
9. Michael Wilson vs. Falcons
10. Jameson Williams vs. Steelers
Complete Week 16 wide receiver rankings
Week 16 Start ‘Em Wide Receivers
Start of the Week
Rashee Rice at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Rice has failed to post more than 12.1 fantasy points in three of his last five games, and the loss of Patrick Mahomes could be worrisome to some fantasy managers in Week 16. But with a matchup against the Titans next, I’m keeping him in starting lineups, even with Gardner Minshew under center. Their pass defense has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to wideouts in the last eight weeks.
Start ‘Em
Michael Wilson vs. Falcons (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Wilson scored a touchdown and 16.4 fantasy points against the tough Texans defense, and he’s now scored 16-plus points in four games with Marvin Harrison Jr. out. If MJH is sidelined again in Week 16, Wilson becomes a great start in a plus matchup against the Falcons. Since Week 8, no defense has surrendered more touchdown catches (13) or fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.
DK Metcalf at Lions (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Metcalf has scored 14-plus points in three of his last four games, and he has a great matchup in Detroit next. Over the last eight weeks, their defense has given up the second-most points to wide receivers as a whole and perimeter receivers. Over the course of the season, the Lions have allowed 12-plus points to wideouts 17 times, including 10 who have hit or passed that since Week 9.
Ladd McConkey at Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox): McConkey's numbers have been brutal lately, as he’s scored no more than 4.3 fantasy points in three of his last four games. That makes it tough to trust him, but a matchup against the Cowboys makes him flex worthy. Their defense has allowed the third-most fantasy points to wide receivers since Week 8 and the most points to enemy slot receivers over their last four games of the year.
Devonta Smith vs. Commanders (Sat. 5 p.m. ET, Fox): Smith has been a disappointment in recent weeks, scoring single digits in three straight games and four of his last five contests. The good news is that if you’re in need of a flex starter, he’s worth a roll of the dice against the Commanders. In eight career games against them, he’s averaged 14.5 points. Also, Washington has allowed the sixth-most points to wideouts since Week 8.
More Starts
- Chris Olave vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Jameson Williams vs. Steelers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Stefon Diggs at Ravens (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
Week 16 Sit ‘Em Wide Receivers
Sit of the Week
Jaylen Waddle vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Waddle has been very difficult to trust in the last month based on his stat lines, and a matchup against the Bengals makes him a risk in Week 16. Their defense has allowed just four touchdowns and the third-fewest points to wideouts in the last eight weeks, and receivers who started their route outside have scored just one touchdown in that time. If you do start Waddle, temper your expectations.
Sit ‘Em
Wan’Dale Robinson vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Robinson, listed as start ’em last week, put up 16.4 fantasy points against the Commanders. However, I’d beware his next matchup against the Vikings. Their defense has been tough on wide receivers, allowing just three touchdowns to the position over the last eight weeks. What’s more, slot men have scored no touchdowns and the fifth-fewest points against them since Week 12.
Michael PIttman Jr. vs. 49ers (Mon. 8:15 p.m.. ET, ESPN): Pittman Jr. scored just 5.6 points in Philip Rivers’ first start of the year, and he has failed to score more than 5.6 points in three of his last five games. This week’s matchup against the Niners isn’t terrible on paper, but can we trust Pittman Jr. catching passes from a 44-year-old quarterback who threw for 120 yards last week? That decision will be based on your wideout depth.
Deebo Samuel Sr. vs. Eagles (Sat. 5 p.m. ET, Fox): Samuel Sr.’s totals have dropped in four straight weeks (and the return of Terry McLaurin), and a matchup against the Eagles in Week 16 makes him a tough sell. Not only has Samuel Sr. scored single digits in five of his last eight games, but no team in the league has allowed fewer fantasy points to slot receivers since Week 8. The veteran runs nearly 60% of his routes on the inside.
Ricky Pearsall vs. Colts (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Pearsall is coming off his best game since Week 3, scoring 15.6 fantasy points against a hapless Titans pass defense. That’s more points than Pearsall had scored in his previous four games combined. While a game against the Colts isn’t terrible on paper, starting Pearsall reeks of chasing the points. He is also dealing with a low-ankle sprain, making him a bigger gamble.
More Sits
- Justin Jefferson at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Chris Godwin at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Jerry Jeudy vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)