Week 16 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Ashton Jeanty Falls Out Of Top 15
Welcome to Week 16 and the second week of the fantasy football playoffs! If you survived the first round and have advanced, congratulations! Now, let’s go win that league championship!
The NFL schedule no longer has bye weeks, so we’ll get all 32 teams and all our players (at least the healthy ones) who have helped us reach this point in the season. I would also not be afraid to sit a “big name” running back who has struggled, like Ashton Jeanty or Omarion Hampton, if you have a respectable pivot on your fantasy roster.
This week’s biggest running back ranking risers are TreVeyon Henderson, Rico Dowdle, and Aaron Jones Sr., all of whom have great matchups or are playing at an exceeding high level lately. On the flip side, backs like Jeanty, Hampton and Jaylen Warren have either seen their fantasy stats decline in recent weeks or could struggle against a tough opponent.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football running back rankings for Week 16 of the NFL season! Be sure to check back daily for updates!
Week 16 Fantasy Running Back Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Christian McCaffrey
SF
vs. IND
2
Bijan Robinson
ATL
at ARI
3
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
vs. PIT
4
De'Von Achane
MIA
vs. CIN
5
Jonathan Taylor
IND
at SF
6
James Cook
BUF
at CLE
7
Saquon Barkley
PHI
at WAS
8
Josh Jacobs
GB
at CHI
9
Chase Brown
CIN
at MIA
10
Bucky Irving
TB
at CAR
11
Javonte Williams
DAL
vs. LAC
12
TreVeyon Henderson
NE
at BAL
13
Kyren Williams
LAR
at SEA
14
Travis Etienne Jr.
JAC
at DEN
15
Derrick Henry
BAL
vs. NE
16
Rico Dowdle
CAR
vs. TB
17
RJ Harvey
DEN
vs. JAC
18
D'Andre Swift
CHI
vs. GB
19
Breece Hall
NYJ
at NO
20
Ashton Jeanty
LV
at HOU
21
Woody Marks
HOU
vs. LV
22
Quinshon Judkins
CLE
vs. BUF
23
Aaron Jones Sr.
MIN
at NYG
24
Jaylen Warren
PIT
at DET
25
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
NYG
vs. MIN
26
Tony Pollard
TEN
vs. KC
27
Devin Neal
NO
vs. NYJ
28
Omarion Hampton
LAC
at DAL
29
Kenneth Walker III
SEA
vs. LAR
30
Kenneth Gainwell
PIT
at DET
31
Kyle Monangai
CHI
vs. GB
32
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
vs. TB
33
Rhamondre Stevenson
NE
at BAL
34
David Montgomery
DET
vs. PIT
35
Kareem Hunt
KC
at TEN
36
Michael Carter
ARI
vs. ATL
37
Kimani Vidal
LAC
at DAL
38
Blake Corum
LAR
at SEA
39
Isiah Pacheco
KC
at TEN
40
Jordan Mason
MIN
at DAL
41
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
WAS
vs. PHI
42
Zach Charbonnet
SEA
vs. LAR
43
Tyler Allgeier
ATL
at ARI
44
Tyjae Spears
TEN
vs. KC
45
Rachaad White
TB
at CAR
46
Devin Singletary
NYG
vs. MIN
47
Sean Tucker
TB
at CAR
48
Emari Demercado
ARI
vs. ATL
49
Emanuel Wilson
GB
at CHI
50
Jeremy McNichols
WAS
vs. PHI
51
Jaylen Wright
MIA
vs. CIN
52
Brian Robinson Jr.
SF
vs. IND
53
Nick Chubb
HOU
vs. LV
54
Jaleel McLaughlin
DEN
vs. JAC
55
Ollie Gordon II
MIA
vs. CIN
56
Evan Hull
NO
vs. NYJ
57
Ty Johnson
BUF
at CLE
58
Samaje Perine
CIN
at MIA
59
LeQuint Allen
JAC
at DEN
60
Audric Estime
NO
vs. NYJ