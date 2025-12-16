SI

Week 16 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Ashton Jeanty Falls Out Of Top 15

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) faces the Houston Texans in Week 16.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) faces the Houston Texans in Week 16.

Welcome to Week 16 and the second week of the fantasy football playoffs! If you survived the first round and have advanced, congratulations! Now, let’s go win that league championship!

The NFL schedule no longer has bye weeks, so we’ll get all 32 teams and all our players (at least the healthy ones) who have helped us reach this point in the season. I would also not be afraid to sit a “big name” running back who has struggled, like Ashton Jeanty or Omarion Hampton, if you have a respectable pivot on your fantasy roster.

This week’s biggest running back ranking risers are TreVeyon Henderson, Rico Dowdle, and Aaron Jones Sr., all of whom have great matchups or are playing at an exceeding high level lately. On the flip side, backs like Jeanty, Hampton and Jaylen Warren have either seen their fantasy stats decline in recent weeks or could struggle against a tough opponent.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football running back rankings for Week 16 of the NFL season!  Be sure to check back daily for updates!

Week 16 Fantasy Running Back Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Christian McCaffrey

SF

vs. IND

2

Bijan Robinson

ATL

at ARI

3

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

vs. PIT

4

De'Von Achane

MIA

vs. CIN

5

Jonathan Taylor

IND

at SF

6

James Cook

BUF

at CLE

7

Saquon Barkley

PHI

at WAS

8

Josh Jacobs

GB

at CHI

9

Chase Brown

CIN

at MIA

10

Bucky Irving

TB

at CAR

11

Javonte Williams

DAL

vs. LAC

12

TreVeyon Henderson

NE

at BAL

13

Kyren Williams

LAR

at SEA

14

Travis Etienne Jr.

JAC

at DEN

15

Derrick Henry

BAL

vs. NE

16

Rico Dowdle

CAR

vs. TB

17

RJ Harvey

DEN

vs. JAC

18

D'Andre Swift

CHI

vs. GB

19

Breece Hall

NYJ

at NO

20

Ashton Jeanty

LV

at HOU

21

Woody Marks

HOU

vs. LV

22

Quinshon Judkins

CLE

vs. BUF

23

Aaron Jones Sr.

MIN

at NYG

24

Jaylen Warren

PIT

at DET

25

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

NYG

vs. MIN

26

Tony Pollard

TEN

vs. KC

27

Devin Neal

NO

vs. NYJ

28

Omarion Hampton

LAC

at DAL

29

Kenneth Walker III

SEA

vs. LAR

30

Kenneth Gainwell

PIT

at DET

31

Kyle Monangai

CHI

vs. GB

32

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

vs. TB

33

Rhamondre Stevenson

NE

at BAL

34

David Montgomery

DET

vs. PIT

35

Kareem Hunt

KC

at TEN

36

Michael Carter

ARI

vs. ATL

37

Kimani Vidal

LAC

at DAL

38

Blake Corum

LAR

at SEA

39

Isiah Pacheco

KC

at TEN

40

Jordan Mason

MIN

at DAL

41

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

WAS

vs. PHI

42

Zach Charbonnet

SEA

vs. LAR

43

Tyler Allgeier

ATL

at ARI

44

Tyjae Spears

TEN

vs. KC

45

Rachaad White

TB

at CAR

46

Devin Singletary

NYG

vs. MIN

47

Sean Tucker

TB

at CAR

48

Emari Demercado

ARI

vs. ATL

49

Emanuel Wilson

GB

at CHI

50

Jeremy McNichols

WAS

vs. PHI

51

Jaylen Wright

MIA

vs. CIN

52

Brian Robinson Jr.

SF

vs. IND

53

Nick Chubb

HOU

vs. LV

54

Jaleel McLaughlin

DEN

vs. JAC

55

Ollie Gordon II

MIA

vs. CIN

56

Evan Hull

NO

vs. NYJ

57

Ty Johnson

BUF

at CLE

58

Samaje Perine

CIN

at MIA

59

LeQuint Allen

JAC

at DEN

60

Audric Estime

NO

vs. NYJ

Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

