Week 16 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Justin Jefferson Out Of The Top 20

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) faces the New York Giants in Week 16.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) faces the New York Giants in Week 16.

Welcome to Week 16 and the second week of the fantasy football playoffs! If you survived the first round and have advanced, congratulations! Now, let’s go win that league championship!

The NFL schedule no longer has bye weeks, so we’ll get all 32 teams and all our players (at least the healthy ones) who have helped us reach this point in the season. I would also not be afraid to sit a “big name” WR who has struggled, like Justin Jefferson or Jaylen Waddle, if you have a respectable pivot on your fantasy roster.

This week’s biggest wide receiver ranking risers are Michael Wilson, Jameson Williams, and Mike Evans, all of whom have great matchups or are playing at an exceeding high level lately. On the flip side, wideouts like Jefferson, Waddle, and Michael Pittman Jr. have either seen their fantasy stats decline in recent weeks or could struggle against a tough opponent.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 16 of the NFL season!  Be sure to check back daily for updates!

Week 16 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Puka Nacua

LAR

at SEA

2

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

vs. LAR

3

Ja'Maar Chase

CIN

at MIA

4

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

vs. PIT

5

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

vs. LAC

6

Rashee Rice

KC

at TEN

7

Nico Collins

HOU

vs. LV

8

Drake London

ATL

at ARI

9

Michael Wilson

ARI

vs. ATL

10

Jameson Williams

DET

vs. PIT

11

A.J. Brown

PHI

at WAS

12

Tee Higgins

CIN

at MIA

13

Mike Evans

TB

at CAR

14

George Pickens

DAL

vs. LAC

15

Chris Olave

NO

vs. NYJ

16

Ladd McConkey

LAC

at DAL

17

Tetairoa McMillan

CAR

vs. TB

18

DK Metcalf

PIT

at DET

19

Courtland Sutton

DEN

vs. JAC

20

Terry McLaurin

WAS

vs. PHI

21

Zay Flowers

BAL

vs. NE

22

Devonta Smith

PHI

at WAS

23

Stefon Diggs

NE

at BAL

24

Jauan Jennings

SF

vs. IND

25

Wan'Dale Robinson

NYG

vs. MIN

26

Justin Jefferson

MIN

at NYG

27

Jaylen Waddle

MIA

vs. CIN

28

Emeka Egbuka

TB

at CAR

29

Brian Thomas Jr.

JAC

at DEN

30

Deebo Samuel Sr.

WAS

vs. PHI

31

Michael Pittman Jr.

IND

at SF

32

Jakobi Meyers

JAC

at DEN

33

Jayden Reed

GB

at CHI

34

Ricky Pearsall

SF

vs. IND

35

Keenan Allen

LAC

at DAL

36

Luther Burden III

CHI

vs. GB

37

Khalil Shakir

BUF

at CLE

38

Chris Godwin

TB

at CAR

39

DJ Moore

CHI

vs. GB

40

Jordan Addison

MIN

at NYG

41

Troy Franklin

DEN

vs. JAC

42

Alec Pierce

IND

at SF

43

Xavier Worthy

KC

at TEN

44

Adonai Mitchell

NYJ

at NO

45

Cooper Kupp

SEA

vs. LAR

46

Devaughn Vele

NO

vs. NYJ

47

Romeo Doubs

GB

at CHI

48

Jayden Higgins

HOU

vs. LV

49

Jerry Jeudy

CLE

vs. BUF

50

Darnell Mooney

ATL

at ARI

51

Dontayvion Wicks

GB

at CHI

52

Mack Hollins

NE

at BAL

53

Chimere Dike

TEN

vs. KC

54

Malik Washington

MIA

vs. CIN

55

Tre Tucker

LV

at HOU

56

Parker Washington

JAC

at DEN

57

Isaiah Bond

CLE

vs. BUF

58

Keon Coleman

BUF

at CLE

59

Kayshon Boutte

NE

at BAL

60

John Metchie III

NYJ

at NO

