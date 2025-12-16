Week 16 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Justin Jefferson Out Of The Top 20
Welcome to Week 16 and the second week of the fantasy football playoffs! If you survived the first round and have advanced, congratulations! Now, let’s go win that league championship!
The NFL schedule no longer has bye weeks, so we’ll get all 32 teams and all our players (at least the healthy ones) who have helped us reach this point in the season. I would also not be afraid to sit a “big name” WR who has struggled, like Justin Jefferson or Jaylen Waddle, if you have a respectable pivot on your fantasy roster.
This week’s biggest wide receiver ranking risers are Michael Wilson, Jameson Williams, and Mike Evans, all of whom have great matchups or are playing at an exceeding high level lately. On the flip side, wideouts like Jefferson, Waddle, and Michael Pittman Jr. have either seen their fantasy stats decline in recent weeks or could struggle against a tough opponent.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 16 of the NFL season! Be sure to check back daily for updates!
Week 16 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Puka Nacua
LAR
at SEA
2
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
vs. LAR
3
Ja'Maar Chase
CIN
at MIA
4
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
vs. PIT
5
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
vs. LAC
6
Rashee Rice
KC
at TEN
7
Nico Collins
HOU
vs. LV
8
Drake London
ATL
at ARI
9
Michael Wilson
ARI
vs. ATL
10
Jameson Williams
DET
vs. PIT
11
A.J. Brown
PHI
at WAS
12
Tee Higgins
CIN
at MIA
13
Mike Evans
TB
at CAR
14
George Pickens
DAL
vs. LAC
15
Chris Olave
NO
vs. NYJ
16
Ladd McConkey
LAC
at DAL
17
Tetairoa McMillan
CAR
vs. TB
18
DK Metcalf
PIT
at DET
19
Courtland Sutton
DEN
vs. JAC
20
Terry McLaurin
WAS
vs. PHI
21
Zay Flowers
BAL
vs. NE
22
Devonta Smith
PHI
at WAS
23
Stefon Diggs
NE
at BAL
24
Jauan Jennings
SF
vs. IND
25
Wan'Dale Robinson
NYG
vs. MIN
26
Justin Jefferson
MIN
at NYG
27
Jaylen Waddle
MIA
vs. CIN
28
Emeka Egbuka
TB
at CAR
29
Brian Thomas Jr.
JAC
at DEN
30
Deebo Samuel Sr.
WAS
vs. PHI
31
Michael Pittman Jr.
IND
at SF
32
Jakobi Meyers
JAC
at DEN
33
Jayden Reed
GB
at CHI
34
Ricky Pearsall
SF
vs. IND
35
Keenan Allen
LAC
at DAL
36
Luther Burden III
CHI
vs. GB
37
Khalil Shakir
BUF
at CLE
38
Chris Godwin
TB
at CAR
39
DJ Moore
CHI
vs. GB
40
Jordan Addison
MIN
at NYG
41
Troy Franklin
DEN
vs. JAC
42
Alec Pierce
IND
at SF
43
Xavier Worthy
KC
at TEN
44
Adonai Mitchell
NYJ
at NO
45
Cooper Kupp
SEA
vs. LAR
46
Devaughn Vele
NO
vs. NYJ
47
Romeo Doubs
GB
at CHI
48
Jayden Higgins
HOU
vs. LV
49
Jerry Jeudy
CLE
vs. BUF
50
Darnell Mooney
ATL
at ARI
51
Dontayvion Wicks
GB
at CHI
52
Mack Hollins
NE
at BAL
53
Chimere Dike
TEN
vs. KC
54
Malik Washington
MIA
vs. CIN
55
Tre Tucker
LV
at HOU
56
Parker Washington
JAC
at DEN
57
Isaiah Bond
CLE
vs. BUF
58
Keon Coleman
BUF
at CLE
59
Kayshon Boutte
NE
at BAL
60
John Metchie III
NYJ
at NO