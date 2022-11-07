Skip to main content

Kickoff time, TV channel announced for Auburn vs Western Kentucky

The Tigers will have a midday kick for their final home game of the season.
The Auburn Tigers (3-6, 1-5 SEC) will host Western Kentucky (6-4, 4-2 C-USA SEC) for a 3:00 pm CT kickoff for a game under the lights in Jordan Hare Stadium. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

The Tigers will likely need to win out in order to make a bowl game. To even secure a possibility of earning a berth (with the help of Auburn's APR score), Auburn will have to take down Texas A&M this week as well as the Hilltoppers on November 19th to get to five wins.

This week, Western Kentucky will host Rice. The Auburn Tigers will take on Texas A&M at 6:30 p.m. central.

Auburn vs Western Kentucky all-time series

This will be the third meeting between the Tigers and the Hilltoppers. Auburn leads the series 2-0, winning 48-3 in 2003 and 37-14 in 2005. ESPN's FPI only gives the Tigers a 59.6% chance to win, despite Auburn having an undefeated record against Group of Five teams in regular season games since 2013.

Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Coach Carnell Williams with the team after the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics
Nov 5, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) calls out for the ball in the third quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Tracking Auburn football's transfers in 2022: Week Ten

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl signals to players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the George Mason Patriots

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Head coach Dan Lanning of the Oregon Ducks looks on from the sidelines against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter of an NCAA football game at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Auburn, Dan Lanning have mutual interest in Tigers' head coaching job

auburn football podcast
Podcast: Auburn football, Carnell Williams creates hope in loss to Mississippi State

Patriots defensive back #31 Jonathan Jones celebrates a 2nd quarter interception. 04 Patriots 092522 Bb
WATCH: Jonathan Jones blocks a kick for the New England Patriots

Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Derick Hall (29) sacks Mississippi State quarterback during the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Austin Perryman / AU Athletics
Five winners from Auburn's loss to Mississippi State

Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Coach Carnell Williams on the sidelines of a historic game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics
PHOTOS: A look at the best pictures from Auburn football's loss to Mississippi State

