Kickoff time, TV channel announced for Auburn vs Western Kentucky

The Auburn Tigers (3-6, 1-5 SEC) will host Western Kentucky (6-4, 4-2 C-USA SEC) for a 3:00 pm CT kickoff for a game under the lights in Jordan Hare Stadium. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

The Tigers will likely need to win out in order to make a bowl game. To even secure a possibility of earning a berth (with the help of Auburn's APR score), Auburn will have to take down Texas A&M this week as well as the Hilltoppers on November 19th to get to five wins.

This week, Western Kentucky will host Rice. The Auburn Tigers will take on Texas A&M at 6:30 p.m. central.

Auburn vs Western Kentucky all-time series

This will be the third meeting between the Tigers and the Hilltoppers. Auburn leads the series 2-0, winning 48-3 in 2003 and 37-14 in 2005. ESPN's FPI only gives the Tigers a 59.6% chance to win, despite Auburn having an undefeated record against Group of Five teams in regular season games since 2013.

