Latest Alabama Loss Gives Auburn Golden Opportunity
AUBURN, Ala.- The Iron Bowl has gotten more important for both the Auburn Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Auburn is fighting for a bowl berth, and Alabama will be fighting for a spot in the College Football Playoffs.
On Saturday afternoon, Alabama fell to No.11 Oklahoma at home 23-21, leaving its record at 8-2 on the season. The Oklahoma defense stepped up in the big moments and closed out the game with a fourth-down stop.
At this point in the season, Auburn has nothing to lose. They have lost six SEC games and are just looking to get past this season. However, playing spoiler against a rival is something Auburn will gladly take into its own hands.
Auburn interim head coach DJ Durkin will be coaching in his second Iron Bowl, and first as the (interim) head coach. The Iron Bowl has seen some unfamiliar coaching matchups since 2020. In 2019, it was Nick Saban vs. Gus Malzahn, 2020 was Steve Sarkisian vs Gus Malzahn, 2021 was Saban vs Harsin, 2022 was Saban vs Cadillac Williams, 2023 was Saban vs Freeze, 2024 was Kalen DeBoer vs Freeze, and this year's matchup will be DeBoer vs Durkin.
The Iron Bowl is set to be a home game for the Tigers, who tend to play Alabama down to the wire when the matchup takes place in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Alabama cannot afford any more losses if it wants a chance in the playoffs. Alabama has not made the College Football Playoff since Nick Saban’s last season at the helm in Tuscaloosa.
But Auburn cannot focus on that just yet; the Tigers still have to play a hot 9-1 Mercer Bears team next Saturday, whose only loss came in the opening week of the season.
Auburn had a bye week this weekend, giving them time to plan, recover, and prepare for the final stretch of the season.
The stage is nearly set for the Iron Bowl; Auburn could be playing for bowl eligibility and potentially a chance to play spoiler against an arch-rival.
Auburn is set to host Mercer next Saturday at 1 p.m. CST. The Tigers currently have a 95.8% chance to win according to ESPN’s matchup predictor, but cannot afford to be upset at home like they were two seasons ago by New Mexico State.