Live blog: Auburn football hosts the Missouri Tigers

The SEC slate of the Auburn football schedule is finally here.

The Auburn Tigers get their homecoming game going with the Missouri Tigers for the SEC opener for both squads.

Follow along for live updates throughout the game including takeaways by quarters, half-time takeaways, play-by-play, and more.

Auburn looked focused when they entered the stadium during Tiger Walk and will look to start the season 1-0 in the SEC.

Follow below for live updates and analysis.

Series History

Auburn is 2-1 all-time against the Missouri Tigers. The most notable game in the series is the 2013 SEC Championship game. Auburn won that game 59-42, then went on to face Florida State in the national championship.

The most recent game between the two schools was in Columbia, Missouri in 2017. Auburn won 51-14.

The first-ever matchup between the two schools was in the Sun Bowl in 1973 in El Paso, Texas. Missouri won 34-17.

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Missouri plus-seven

Over/Under: 52

Moneyline: Missouri +220 (-118); Auburn -333 (-110)

