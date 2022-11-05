Live blog: Mississippi State vs Auburn
The Carnell Williams era of Auburn football will begin with a road battle under the lights against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville, Mississippi.
The Tigers (3-5, 1-4 SEC) are looking to find some semblance of momentum to finish out one of their worst seasons of the modern era. After firing Bryan Harsin earlier this week, Auburn will be led by interim coach "Cadillac" Williams (running backs coach). The fans seem to have rallied around him as the Tigers embark to finish their final four games of the year.
Mississippi State (5-3, 2-3 SEC) is one game away from bowl eligibility and is looking to start a winning streak against Auburn after defeating the Tigers in Jordan-Hare a season ago.
You can follow along with live updates on Auburn vs Mississippi State below.
Pregame
