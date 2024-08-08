More Pressure, Auburn or Alabama? SEC Network has Answers
The Iron Bowl - Auburn vs. Alabama is one of the greatest rivalry in college sports. This season will be much different for both teams as Alabama will be without Nick Saban and Auburn will enter their second season under head coach Hugh Freeze.
Auburn looks to make major strides after their third-consecutive seven-loss season. Both teams will face a lot of pressure because of the rich tradition that comes with playing for each school.
However, according to SEC Network's Chris Doering, Auburn and Freeze face more pressure between the two programs.
“The pressure is more on Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers for a number of reasons," said Doering earlier this week. "One, Freeze is now getting back involved in the game planning and some of the play calling. Two, he bet the house on Payton Thorne. He didn't go out and get another quarterback. He basically said 'I believe I can go out and surround him with some talent and with my influence directly I believe he can become the player they thought he was when they got him in the transfer portal.'”
Thorne had a disappointing season for the Tigers. He passed for 1,755 yards and 16 touchdowns with10 interceptions; well off the 3,232 yards and 27 touchdowns he had in 2021 with Michigan State. He showed more prowess on the ground, rushing for 515 yards and three touchdowns.
Freeze hired Derrick Nix as a new offensive coordinator and Kent Austin as quarterback coach to get the most out of Thorne. He's upgraded the line of scrimmage and added dynamic-new pass catchers to take advantage of Thorne's arm. Thorne averaged a career-low 6.6-yards-per-attempt last season; another significant drop-off from the 8.6 he posted in 2021.
There are no excuses for Freeze and Thorne not to show significant improvement in 2024. Doering is right. The pressure is on.
The Tigers ability to handle pressure will be vital in having a successful season. Preparation will be important as Auburn gets ready to take on all the challenges for the upcoming season starting with Alabama A&M on August 31st.